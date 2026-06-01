Eagles Sign Another Former Packers Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash this offseason when they traded a pair of draft picks for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, then signed him to a 1-year, $12.5 million contract extension.

To that end, they’re going back to the well when it comes to former Packers wide receivers.

“Former Packers WR Samori Toure is signing with the Eagles today, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He now will be reunited with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who was an offensive assistant coach in Green Bay with Toure. The Eagles now have added two former Packers WRs, Toure and Dontayvion Wicks.”

Over his 1st 4 seasons — including 2024 when he didn’t play any regular-season games — Toure has just 14 receptions for 163 yards and 1 touchdown.

Transferred From FCS to Big Ten for Final Season

Toure played 4 seasons for Montana from 2016 to 2019 before returning for a final college football season at Nebraska in 2021. He was a 7th-round pick (No. 258 overall) by the Packers in the 2022 NFL draft and played his 1st 2 seasons there before stints with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints.

“Inside/outside target with his most productive seasons coming at Montana in 2019 and Nebraska in 2021,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2022 pre-draft evaluation. “Toure has average NFL size and speed and below-average route-running technique, but coverage tends to struggle to stay in step with him on over routes and posts. He struggles with physical coverage and contested catch opportunities. Toure might have a shot to find a back-end roster spot in an offense looking for slot speed with a scheme allowing him to catch on the move both intermediate and deep.”

Eagles Won’t Have Same Look at WR in 2026

The Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys to select USC wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) of the 2026 NFL draft.

That move was done to offset the long-presumed exit of 3-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Brown, who seems destined to be traded at some point after the June 1 deadline.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky called out Lemon and the Eagles’ 2nd round pick, tight end Eli Stowers, as the 2 players under the “Most Pressure” in the NFL in 2026.

“Makai Lemon is under the most pressure of any wide receiver in the NFL because he’s trying to replace one of the 2-3 best wide receivers in the NFL,” Orlovsky said on “GetUp” on June 1. “Both of the (Eagles) rookies need to be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation … look, the Cowboys have 2 elite wide receivers, the Seahawks have 2 elite wide receivers. For every team in the NFC Playoff picture, you need 2 big-time wide receivers. That’s why the pressure is on Lemon.”

The Eagles don’t just have 2 rookies trying to carry the load. They not only have Wicks, but also have a veteran star wide receiver in DeVonta Smith, who has 3 1,000-yard seasons in his first 5 years in the NFL, along with a Super Bowl win and a 3-year, $75 million contract extension signed before the 2024 season.