Eagles Sign 1,000-Yard WR & Former Dolphins Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a former 2-time All-Pac-12 selection and 1,000-yard wide receiver before their preseason finale.

“Eagles have signed WR Tahj Washington and waived WR Brandon Hayes,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning.

“The Eagles signed signed WR Tahj Washington and waived WR Brandon Hayes,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account. “Washington was a 2024 7th-round pick by Miami out of USC. This was same time period Eagles signed LB Chance Campbell last season.”

“The Dolphins drafted Tahj Washington in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “Eagles quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier was an offensive assistant for Miami in 2024. Washington has return experience in college and was teammates with Makai Lemon at USC.”

Washington Starred at USC Following Transfer

Washington, 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, was a Freshman All-American at Memphis in 2020 and played his 1st 2 seasons for the Tigers before transferring to USC for his final 3 seasons.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Washington as a 5th-round pick, but he likely dropped to the 7th round (No. 241 overall) after he ran a relatively slow (for a wide receiver) 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington capped his career with 59 receptions for 1,052 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023 while playing alongside a pair of future NFL wide receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Eagles 1st-round pick Makai Lemon.

“Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.”

Eagles Will Have New Look on Offense

The Eagles won’t be a team anyone recognizes on offense — hopefully.

They fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after 1 miserable season and traded 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on June 1 in exchange for a 2028 1st-round pick.

In Patullo’s place, the Eagles hired 1st-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and drafted a wide receiver in the 1st round with Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the nation’s top college wide receiver.