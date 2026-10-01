Eagles Stay Silent On Andy Dalton’s Status As Jalen Hurts’ Backup vs Rams

Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t given the public too much information on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backup quarterback situation since a battle between Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee fired up back in the spring.

Fast forward to Week 4 of the NFL season, and that’s still the case.

For the first three weeks of the season, Dalton was listed as the backup quarterback. He picked up a few reps in the Eagles’ Week 3 loss against the Chicago Bears when Jalen Hurts was getting evaluated for a concussion.

The result of Dalton’s run? A red zone interception. As expected, that landed the veteran quarterback plenty of criticism, and Sirianni faced the same questions on Wednesday, September 30, when he addressed the media.

Is Andy Dalton Still The Backup?

Sirianni’s response: “Obviously, you know, what happened in the game, we don’t want turnovers by anybody. And, you know, that play, whether it was that one, whether it was Jalen’s interception, whether it was Tank (Bigsby’s) fumble, that has not been our winning formula. And so we cannot, we can’t turn the ball over. And we did in a situation and lost points from it,” Sirianni told reporters.

He added that he still “has faith” in the Eagles’ QB room, name-dropping everybody from Dalton to McKee, and even to Cole Payton.

Heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the backup spot is clearly not revealed. Sirianni might continue to defend Dalton, but he didn’t come outright and say that the veteran was still the backup.

It seems the public will only find out if Hurts goes out again.