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Eagles Stay Silent On Andy Dalton’s Status As Jalen Hurts’ Backup vs Rams

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t given the public too much information on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backup quarterback situation since a battle between Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee fired up back in the spring.

Fast forward to Week 4 of the NFL season, and that’s still the case.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For the first three weeks of the season, Dalton was listed as the backup quarterback. He picked up a few reps in the Eagles’ Week 3 loss against the Chicago Bears when Jalen Hurts was getting evaluated for a concussion.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The result of Dalton’s run? A red zone interception. As expected, that landed the veteran quarterback plenty of criticism, and Sirianni faced the same questions on Wednesday, September 30, when he addressed the media.

Is Andy Dalton Still The Backup?

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Sirianni’s response: “Obviously, you know, what happened in the game, we don’t want turnovers by anybody. And, you know, that play, whether it was that one, whether it was Jalen’s interception, whether it was Tank (Bigsby’s) fumble, that has not been our winning formula. And so we cannot, we can’t turn the ball over. And we did in a situation and lost points from it,” Sirianni told reporters.

He added that he still “has faith” in the Eagles’ QB room, name-dropping everybody from Dalton to McKee, and even to Cole Payton.

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the backup spot is clearly not revealed. Sirianni might continue to defend Dalton, but he didn’t come outright and say that the veteran was still the backup.

It seems the public will only find out if Hurts goes out again.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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