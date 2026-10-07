As the Philadelphia Eagles navigate through a difficult week, they have some questions at the running back position.

Saquon Barkley has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury, placing him on a week-to-week timeline. He might not play in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley’s backup, Tank Bigsby, suffered a core muscle injury, which requires surgery to recover from, taking him off the field for at least the next four weeks.

The Eagles are down to Will Shipley and clearly need help. The former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese recently made a suggestion.

Steelers RB Gets Linked To Eagles As Suggested Trade Target

“We’re gonna need a running back. Bro, there is no way we’re going into a game with Dameon Pierce? Wow,” Reese said on 94WIP.

“I got [a trade candidate]: Rico Dowdle. He’s been injured a week or so, but he’s back now. And he’s already splitting time there. He would come here and be the best back on the team.”

It’s clear that Reese has little faith in Dameon Pierce to help hold down the fort alongside Will Shipley this week.

Currently, the former Houston Texans running back is on the Eagles’ practice squad. He was reportedly having a decent training camp back in the summer, before going down with a setback.

Pierce is an easy elevation candidate, since he has plenty of experience. However, Reese believes that a trade for Dowdle should be in the works.

Rico Dowdle’s NFL Career

The Eagles know Dowdle pretty well. After his run at the University of South Carolina, Dowdle joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Dowdle spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Cowboys. He had a strong 2024 season, going for 1,079 yards in 16 games.

The Carolina Panthers added Dowdle on a one-year deal for the 2025 NFL season. He appeared in 17 games, going for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns with 236 carries.

Back in March, Dowdle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So far, he has appeared in two games. With 15 carries, Dowdle has totaled 37 yards on the Steelers.

The Steelers back isn’t injury-free himself. Currently, he’s recovering from a toe injury and still working his way back. It’s unclear how long Dowdle will continue to be out. Reese might like the ex-Cowboy for the Eagles, but they haven’t been truly linked to any trade candidates just yet.