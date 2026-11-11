The NFL trade deadline has passed, and all swaps are capped for the remainder of the year.

The Philadelphia Eagles fired off with a shocking blockbuster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the eve of the deadline.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office felt it would be wise to part ways with Jordan Davis’ contract that he signed less than one year ago. In return, the Eagles landed an upcoming first-round pick, and a future second-round pick.

The second trade for Philly fell through. Arnold Ebiketie was Bengals-bound until the Cincinnati front office pulled the plug on the deal for the veteran defensive end. From that point on, the Eagles didn’t make another deal before the buzzer. That kept a few surprising players on the roster.

Eagles Make Surprising Decision On 3 Players At NFL Trade Deadline

The tight end Dallas Goedert was highlighted the moment that the deadline went into effect. Considering he’s still a valuable enough tight end to be on a win-now team, his contract situation made him an obvious trade candidate. However, Goedert seemed confident he wasn’t going anywhere just days before the deadline.

Landon Dickerson, G

The 28-year-old offensive lineman has battled injuries over the last couple of seasons. This year hasn’t been any different. After Week 1, Dickerson was sent to the IR and recently returned.

With the Eagles struggling to look like contenders, Dickerson could’ve followed in the footsteps of Cam Jurgens, becoming another former Super Bowl winner to help a playoff-ready team now. The three-time Pro Bowler won’t be going anywhere, as desired.

Riq Woolen, CB

Maybe one of the most shocking of the bunch, Riq Woolen was initially viewed as a rental signing during the 2026 NFL offseason. Now that the Eagles aren’t contending, Woolen was the most popular trade candidate the Eagles had. Perhaps the Eagles weren’t getting any offers close to their asking price.

Woolen started the season off strong—but like most of his team—he regressed with time. In recent weeks, he has really struggled in coverage, which likely dropped his trade value to uncomfortable levels. Over nine games, Woolen produced 34 tackles, eight pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Hollywood Brown, WR

Barring a surprising change during the second half of the NFL season, Hollywood Brown’s tenure with the team will go down as forgettable. Similar to Woolen, Brown was added on a one-year deal. Despite the Eagles dealing with injuries to DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, Brown has still struggled to break out with the team.

With four appearances, Brown has caught just five passes for 63 yards. He was clearly going to be a hard sell at the deadline, even with a 587-yard, five-touchdown season with the Kansas City Chiefs just one season ago. The Eagles hope to get wide receiver help back soon, but Brown will still be around.