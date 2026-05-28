Eagles’ Potential Breakout Weapon Turning Heads at OTA’s Behind Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles already feature one of the NFL’s most recognizable offensive stars in Saquon Barkley. However, another running back is quietly beginning to generate major buzz during Organized Team Activities.

Tank Bigsby, who arrived in Philadelphia during the 2025 season, is suddenly emerging as one of the team’s most intriguing breakout candidates entering Year 2 with the organization.

Between his explosive production in limited opportunities and growing chatter surrounding his offseason progress, there is increasing belief that Bigsby could carve out a much larger role in Sean Mannion’s offense this fall.

That conversation has only intensified after NFL.com’s Tom Blair named Bigsby the Eagles’ most underappreciated player entering the 2026 season.

Eagles’ Tank Bigsby’s Efficiency Numbers Stand Out

Although Bigsby never became a featured piece of the offense last season, his production when given opportunities was difficult to ignore.

His breakout moment came during Philadelphia’s Week 8 victory over the New York Giants when he erupted for 104 rushing yards on just nine carries. The performance was partially overshadowed by Barkley’s massive game, but internally it served as a reminder of the explosiveness Bigsby brings to the offense.

Blair highlighted several eye-opening metrics while explaining why Bigsby deserves more attention.

“So maybe you missed some of the reasons to be encouraged about Bigsby, like his per-carry mark (5.9, almost 2 full yards better than Barkley’s 4.1), or the fact that NGS credited him with 13 explosive runs out of his 63 carries,” Blair wrote.

According to Next Gen Stats, Bigsby’s 20.6% explosive-run rate led all NFL running backs with at least 50 rushing attempts during the 2025 season.

That type of efficiency becomes even more notable considering Barkley has handled at least 288 touches in four consecutive seasons entering 2026.

Eagles’ OTA Buzz Adds to Breakout Expectations

The excitement surrounding Bigsby is no longer just tied to analytics and limited flashes during games.

Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks added even more fuel to the growing hype during OTAs this week, posting on X:

“Tank Bigsby looks faster than last year.”

That simple observation immediately caught the attention of Eagles fans, especially with Sean Mannion expected to bring a fresh offensive approach this season.

There is also growing belief that Philadelphia could benefit from deploying more of a two-running-back rotation in order to keep Barkley fresh throughout a long season. Thomas Petersen of Eagles Today recently wrote that one of his “biggest wishes” for Mannion this year is for the Eagles to use Bigsby “much more” as part of a one-two punch alongside Barkley.

The logic is hard to argue with.

Bigsby already proved he can create explosive plays at a high level, and if he truly has added another gear physically this offseason, his role could increase dramatically in 2026.

With Philadelphia’s offensive line expected to be healthier and more stable this season, Bigsby may quietly be positioning himself as one of the Eagles’ biggest breakout stories before Week 1 even arrives.