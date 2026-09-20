Eagles Put Pair of QBs on Inactives List for Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles release their inactives list for Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans — a scorching-hot game where the temperature on the field was 105 degrees less than 1 hour before kickoff on Sunday.

“Drew Mukuba is ACTIVE. Eagles inactives… QB Tanner McKee, QB Cole Payton, WR Elijah Moore, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OL Micah Morris,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account.

“Drew Mukuba is active for Eagles today after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report,” Eagles reporter Ed Kracz wrote on X. “Elijah Moore is inactive for the second straight week.”

“Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba is ACTIVE today,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account. “Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean good to go too. Jonathan Greenard OUT.”

When Will Jonathan Greenard Play for Eagles?

The Eagles spent big money and gave up draft picks to get Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade — sending off a pair of 3rd-round picks and handing him a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

Greenard missed all of training camp and the preseason after he injured his pec lifting weights. He tried to practice in the week before the season opener against the Washington Commanders but was a no-go for a 24-22 Eagles win.

“Eagles EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pec) is practicing today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on September 9. “Team wants to see how he feels as the week progresses before deciding if he can play on Sunday, from what I understand.”

History of Injury Issues for Jonathan Greenard

The injury problems that have dogged Greenard throughout his NFL career with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings seem to have followed him to the Eagles.

Philadelphia traded a pair of 3rd-round picks to the Vikings for Greenard in April after he missed 5 games in 2025 with a shoulder injury that required surgery — the Eagles signed Greenard to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension following the trade. That deal included $50 million in guaranteed money.

Greenard, 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, is a dominant player when he’s healthy. He had consecutive seasons with at least 12.0 sacks in 2023 and 2024 and missed just 2 regular-season games in that stretch.