Returning to practice on Wednesday (November 18), Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee was considered a full participant.

Before the Eagles reached the bye week, McKee was diagnosed with a rib injury.

The team planned to demote McKee to second string no matter what his health status was. The setback just added more to the obstacle that McKee already has to overcome.

Tanner McKee Won’t Start vs Steelers

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

After Wednesday’s status reveal, it seems McKee is trending in the right direction to play.

However, the Eagles already stated he would be behind Joe Milton.

Before the bye, the Eagles allowed Milton to face the New York Giants. The quarterback threw 34 passes, completing 52.9% of his throws for 169 yards.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Tanner McKee #16 hands off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during a game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles lost to the Giants 19-11.

Milton played a decent game, considering the circumstances. It was worth another look, and the team will continue rolling with him under center.

A Look At Tanner McKee’s Season

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

After being Jalen Hurts’ go-to backup over the past two seasons, McKee struggled to keep that position in 2026.

At the start of the season, the Eagles had McKee listed as No. 2 on the depth chart, trailing Andy Dalton. He was only moved up after Dalton’s demotion.

When Hurts was ruled out for the year, Dalton was out of the building. McKee would start in three games for the Eagles.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders, McKee would complete 63.2% of his throws.

He was benched after totaling 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Eagles went 0-3 over that stretch.

McKee won’t get a second chance right now, but he is on pace to be available for the Eagles this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.