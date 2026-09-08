Eagles’ Tanner McKee Gets Trade Update Before Commanders Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles proved at the end of the preseason they were willing to keep four quarterbacks as they suggested they could over the offseason. But pundits have still cast doubt on how long the Eagles will dedicate four roster spots behind center.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay ranked the backup quarterbacks most likely to be traded during the 2026 NFL season. Eagles signal-caller Tanner McKee made the list, coming in at No. 3.

“As tantalizing as McKee’s ceiling may be, the Eagles find themselves in a position where they can move on from this polarizing 26-year-old while still having a proven old hand to work directly behind Hurts and a long-term project to bring along if they keep both [Andy] Dalton and [Cole] Payton,” wrote Kay.

“Given that McKee is entering the final year of his rookie deal and reportedly drew strong offers that included a Day 2 pick at last season’s trade deadline, it’s hard to see Philadelphia’s brass choosing to keep him beyond November.”

McKee is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract this fall. He is 1-1 as a starter over his three campaigns with the Eagles.

Over six games overall, McKee has posted a 61.4% completion percentage with 597 passing yards. He has averaged 6.8 yards per pass with five touchdowns and one interception.

Judging QB Tanner McKee’s Trade Value for Eagles

Getty Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay included Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee on his list of backup signal-callers most likely to be traded during the 2026 NFL season.

Kay isn’t the first to call on McKee as a trade candidate. It’s been a popular rumor for a long time, especially since the Eagles acquired Andy Dalton this offseason.

For part of the preseason, McKee appeared to be a pipe dream trade candidate because he seemed in line to be the team’s backup. That would make Dalton the prime quarterback trade chip in Philadelphia.

But as Kay mentioned, McKee didn’t outright win the backup job behind Jalen Hurts. Granted, he didn’t lose it either. The Eagles have McKee and Dalton each listed under QB2 on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

McKee not winning the role outright in front of Dalton, though, should say something about McKee’s long-term status. If the Eagles are going to trade one of their backups, McKee has more value because of his long-term upside.

The Eagles could also trade the 26-year-old before his contract expires in March.

Some analysts hold McKee in very high regard. Others, see the fourth-year signal-caller as a backup with some upside.

If the Eagles get an offer from a team that holds McKee in high regard, they probably should seriously consider it because of Dalton’s presence and the likelihood McKee doesn’t stay with the team beyond 2026.