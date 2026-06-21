Eagles Implored to Sell High on Young Roster Asset

The Philadelphia Eagles like what they have in backup quarterback Tanner McKee. They like him so much the Eagles were reportedly asking for a second-round pick for McKee during March.

McKee’s trade value isn’t that high. On Saturday, though, A to Z Sports’ Ryan Brown argued the Eagles should shop the young quarterback to the highest bidder before “his market perception change.”

“If Roseman can build up McKee’s value a little over the summer and move him for a fifth-round pick, you get an asset in return for a guy who’s leaving anyway. I just don’t see a world where the Eagles keep four quarterbacks on this roster,” wrote Brown. “They drafted a guy, they signed another one, and nobody is calling about Andy Dalton. Teams want McKee. So do the smart thing, get what you can, and reinvest the pick.

“This feels like an inevitable move in the next few months. Roseman just needs to admit he won’t get an ideal return and maximize the value he has at this point.”

McKee has appeared in six NFL games over his three years with the Eagles. He is 1-1 in two career starts, with his victory coming in 2024.

In six games, McKee has posted a 61.4% completion percentage and averaged 6.8 yards per pass. He also has five touchdowns and one interception.

Should Eagles Trade QB Tanner McKee for Fifth-Round Pick?

Getting a fifth-rounder doesn’t really sound like selling high. But the Eagles drafted McKee in the sixth round three years ago. Overall, getting back a fifth for the signal-caller is a great roster-building move.

In March, the Eagles had the luxury of being able to ask for a very high price for McKee. They had several months to still trade him and felt great about McKee returning for another season.

But after acquiring Andy Dalton this offseason and drafting Cole Payton, the Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster. Now if they don’t trade a quarterback, they will likely have to simply cut one.

Getting a fifth-rounder for McKee is certainly better than just releasing him, Dalton for a fifth-round rookie.

Of those three, McKee is the most logical trade chip. The 26-year-old quarterback offers upside as a potential starter or high-end backup.

If the Eagles keep McKee instead of Payton, McKee will then be entering a contract season in 2026. Philadelphia will very likely lose him in NFL free agency next spring.

Maybe if a contender suffers a quarterback injury during August, the Eagles could land a fourth-rounder for McKee. Any early Day 3 pick, though, should be an adequate asset in return for the backup signal-caller.