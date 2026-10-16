For Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to host the Carolina Panthers without Jalen Hurts under center.

It’s a shocking scenario, considering Hurts’ calf issue was initially downplayed before the Jacksonville Jaguars game. Suddenly, Hurts’ season could be in jeopardy, as he doesn’t have a timeline for a return.

In his place, Tanner McKee will start. After beginning the season as the third-string quarterback, McKee will end up making his third-career start on Sunday.

Tanner McKee Reacts To Replacing Jalen Hurts for Eagles-Panthers Game

“As a backup quarterback, that’s the mindset you have to have. At any moment, you have to be ready to play on a Sunday. It could be the first play, it could be the last play. It’s kind of a luxury for me to have the ‘1’ (starter) reps in practice and just running the meetings or whatever it is. It’s kind of a luxury for me as a backup to have a week to prepare like that,” McKee told reporters on Thursday.

“That’s the NFL. The preparation is the same. I felt I was ready at any moment these last few weeks, so nothing changes from that standpoint. My level of confidence in the offense has been great, it’s been growing. It’s been nice to get the extra reps and also have conversations with Sean [Mannion] about what he likes, what I like, and how we like to attack the Panthers.”

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

The 26-year-old quarterback out of Stanford joined the Eagles in 2023. He was a sixth-round pick after spending three seasons in the NCAA.

During his rookie season with the Eagles, McKee didn’t register a single snap. In year two, he appeared in two games, collecting one start. McKee put together an impressive showing, leading the Eagles to a victory.

In two games, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 323 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

When McKee played in 2025, he appeared in four games, drawing one start at the end of the regular season. McKee completed 55.8% of his passes for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Eagles lost in his lone start of the year.

At 2-3 on the year, the Eagles are hoping to climb out of their three-game losing streak against the Panthers. The situation won’t be easy, but McKee clearly feels up for the challenge.