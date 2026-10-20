Eagles Legend Slams NFL Analyst’s Jalen Hurts Apology After Latest Update

eThere aren’t many happy people with NFL analyst Michael Robinson after his comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Last week, it was reported that Hurts was dealing with a blood clot that stemmed from his calf injury. That prompted Robinson to suggest on NFL Network that the Eagles quarterback was faking the injury to avoid what has been a bad season for the team.

On Monday, the latest update was that Hurts was dealing with a blood clot that had moved into his lungs and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Robinson apologized for his comments on social media. That did not sit well with one Eagles legend.

Philadelphia Eagles Legend Isn’t Holding Back After Apology

Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens commented on Robinson’s apology post and did not hold back. Owens made sure to let his feelings known about how Robinson handled it.

“Say your comments ON AIR as you did the DISRESPECT! This is where getting TOO CUTE with the commentary GOES WRONG!!”

Owens played just two seasons with the Eagles. He caught 124 passes for 1,963 yards and 20 touchdowns in 21 games. Owens made the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro with the Eagles in 2004.

He helped them make their second ever Super Bowl before losing to the New England Patriots. Owens will be known for playing on a fractured fibula and a torn ankle ligament in that Super Bowl and still catching 9 passes for 122 yards.

The Hall of Famer made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pros in his career. He went for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in 219 games.

Latest on Jalen Hurts After Injury Update From His Agent

Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, provided an update on Monday regarding the Eagles quarterback and how he was doing. While there was scary news with the blood clot going into his lungs, he is expected to make a full recovery.