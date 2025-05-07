Eagles Bring Back Super Bowl Champion TE After $5.5 Million Pay Cut

After this, no one can ever say Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert isn’t the ultimate team player.

Goedert and the Eagles agreed to a drastically reduced salary on May 7 that will bring him back in 2025. His pay goes from between an estimated $14 million to $15.5 million in cash to $10 million, with the opportunity to earn another $1 million in bonuses.

“Dallas Goedert was due $14M in cash from the Eagles prior to the renegotiated deal,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account. “His new deal is for $10M cash, with the chance to earn $1M more via incentives.”

The longtime Philly staple has been the subject of rampant trade rumors since the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LIX on February 9.

“The #Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to a reworked deal for this season, as @Jeff_McLane stated,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “The team had trade offers for Goedert during the draft. He was in the loop. Decided to remain with the team and selflessly restructured to try running it back.”

The road to Goedert’s return seemed to get a lot more clear after the Eagles declined to use any of their 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft on a tight end.

“Dallas Goedert has a deal in place to stay in Philly for another season,” Barstool Philly wrote on its official X account. “Tight End 1 is BACK.”

Eagles Kept Negotiations With Goedert Close to Vest

When it came to trade and contract negotiations that had to do with Goedert, the Eagles were purposely — and smartly — vague. They didn’t give away anything.

“Right now he’s on our football team,” Sirianni told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane at the NFL owners meetings in April. “And obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. Want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL. We’ll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back.”

Translation: Goedert had become too expensive.

Goedert, who turned 30 years old in January, was entering the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on her official X account on March 9. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

Goedert Has Put Up Big Numbers for Eagles

Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2021, reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has leaned heavily on Goedert and the Eagles’ other tight ends. That included consecutive seasons with Goedert finishing with at least 700 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 yards and 2 touchdowns in just 10 games in 2024 — his lowest numbers since pairing with Hurts.

Goedert’s play in the postseason seemed to justify the effort it took to get him back in the fold as he finished with 17 receptions for 215 yards and 1 touchdown in 4 games to go with 2 carries for 13 yards.