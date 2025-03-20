Trade Proposal Sends Eagles’ $57 Million TE to AFC West

There’s no reason for the Philadelphia Eagles to rush when it comes to finding the right trade partner for Super Bowl champion tight end Dallas Goedert.

For teams that want the veteran tight end, however, there’s much more of a sense of urgency to get Goedert in the fold, working with a new quarterback and learning the ins and outs of a new offense.

One team that might be desirous to make a move sooner than later would be the Los Angeles Chargers, who are lacking a legitimate, playmaking tight end and desperate to add offensive weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert, who has a 16-14 record since signing a 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension in July 2023.

“The Chargers have done a good job of adding some protection up front for Justin Herbert and they went out and got a familiar face with Mike Williams as an ex-receiver for him,” Locked on Chargers podcast co-host David Droegemeir said on March 20. “But you know what would make it just that much better? Getting him a legitimate, pass catching tight end. And it just so happens there is one available and that could be easily attained, which is Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

While how easily Goedert could be attained is up for debate, the positive impact he could have on the Chargers’ offense and Herbert shouldn’t be. For what the Eagles are asking for and what the Chargers have to offer, it’s a deal that both sides should seriously take a look at.

Calculating What Goedert Might Bring Eagles

Goedert, who turned 30 years old in January, is entering the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021 and is due a whopping $15.5 million in 2025 — money we have to assume the Chargers would be loathe to spend.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on her official X account on March 9. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

Chargers Need Help to Compete in AFC West

The Chargers are trying to become a contender in a division that includes another up-and-coming team in the Denver Broncos and the NFL’s signature franchise in the Kansas City Chiefs, so giving up draft picks might feel like pulling teeth. That being said, a 2026 or 2027 fourth round pick would be worth it for Goedert, who is one of the NFL’s best tight ends when he’s healthy.

The real problem is the money. One solution might be to rework Goedert’s deal and give him a 1-year extension that levels his money out to $20 million that ends up spread over 2 seasons, but if Goedert is stuck on getting paid that full $15.5 million in 2025, the deal is off.

The Eagles have already signaled they’re moving on from Goedert by signing free agent tight end Harrison Bryant to a 1-year, $2 million “prove it” contract on March 13 as well as having a young tight end already on the roster with potential in Grant Calcaterra.