Eagles GM Howie Roseman Pushed to Trade for 24-Year-Old Browns LB

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been extremely active this offseason, handing out new deals to receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith along with offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, among others.

Philly also made multiple moves on the defensive side of the ball, adding several players, including pass rusher Bryce Huff, linebacker Zack Baun and a familiar face in defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson.

But some feel the Eagles could stand to bulk up a linebacker corps that includes Nakobe Dean and Devin White. Kris Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade suggestion: adding Cleveland Browns LB Tony Fields II.

“Philadelphia’s tackling and second-level defense were atrocious last season, and even with linebackers like White and Zack Baun in the fold, there’s room for more depth,” Knox wrote on May 13. “Roseman should try placing a call to former Eagles VP Andrew Berry to see if Tony Fields II can be had.”

What Would Eagles Have to Give Up in a Trade for Browns LB Tony Fields II?

The short answer is probably not much. A future Day 3 pick may be able to sway the Browns if they don’t see Fields as a key piece. ”Fields has shown flashes in three seasons with the Browns, albeit mostly in a reserve capacity,” Knox wrote, adding:

“He appeared in all 17 games last season and recorded 34 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing an opposing passer rating of 82.0 in coverage. After the Browns added Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, Fields—who is entering the final year of his contract—could be buried on the depth chart and expendable.”

A fifth-round pick (153rd overall) for the Browns in 2021, Fields has appeared in 44 games and started 10 over his three seasons in Cleveland. In 17 games (four starts) last season, he amassed 34 tackles and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker wouldn’t be a marquee acquisition, but he could be a solid depth addition for a LBs group that was a weak spot for Philadelphia’s defense last season. He’s still just 24 years old and has yet to enter his prime.

The former Arizona and West Virginia LB is a solid tackler, and that’s something the Eagles could definitely use in the middle.

Eagles’ LBs Room Could Use A Boost

Brooks Kubena of The Athletic called Philly’s LBs room the “most unpredictable position group on the roster,” and for good reason. Several of last year’s contributors at linebacker for Philly, including Nick Morrow and Zach Cunningham, are no longer with the team.

Morrow in particular struggled at times, missing a key tackle on San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel in the Niners’ 42-19 rout of the Eagles on December 3 of last year.

A missed tackle from Nick Morrow and Deebo Samuel has a 48 yard TD pic.twitter.com/wCaFPpS9n8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 3, 2023

Philadelphia signed Baun and Oren Burks this offseason, while drafting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round this year. Trotter, the son of former Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter Sr., promises to be an intriguing prospect, but adding a veteran who can contribute in coverage may not be a bad idea.

Fields could fit that mold. Opposing quarterbacks had a 74.1 passer rating when throwing his way over his last two seasons, per PFF.

A fifth-round pick for Cleveland in 2021, Fields has played under 25% of the team’s defensive snaps over the last three years, so he doesn’t appear to be a key cog in the Browns’ machine. Considering his age coupled with his potential, it might be worth a phone call from Roseman.