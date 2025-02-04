Eagles Predicted to Part Ways With $51 Million Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the worst free agent signings in franchise history when they inked New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million contract before the 2024 season — going outside the franchise to deliver a big payday while signing veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat to a 1-year, $10 million contract.

While Huff’s deal didn’t really matter in 2024 as the Eagles still had the NFL’s No. 1 defense and advanced to the Super Bowl, it might matter a lot more in 2025 with Sweat likely out the door in free agency and veteran Brandon Graham going elsewhere as well, if not contemplating retirement.

The Eagles could get some of that capital back in the form of draft picks if they were to trade Huff to the Atlanta Falcons — something Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine pitched as a good fit for a team in desperate need of pass rushers.