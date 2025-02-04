Eagles Predicted to Part Ways With $51 Million Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the worst free agent signings in franchise history when they inked New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million contract before the 2024 season — going outside the franchise to deliver a big payday while signing veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat to a 1-year, $10 million contract.
While Huff’s deal didn’t really matter in 2024 as the Eagles still had the NFL’s No. 1 defense and advanced to the Super Bowl, it might matter a lot more in 2025 with Sweat likely out the door in free agency and veteran Brandon Graham going elsewhere as well, if not contemplating retirement.
The Eagles could get some of that capital back in the form of draft picks if they were to trade Huff to the Atlanta Falcons — something Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine pitched as a good fit for a team in desperate need of pass rushers.
“The bottom line here is that the Falcons have to find upgrades on defense,” Ballentine wrote on February 3. “… The problem is that the defensive line and secondary remain major concerns in Atlanta. Targeting Bryce Huff could make some sense. He has mostly been a free-agent flop in Philadelphia, but there’s enough production for him as a pass-rusher to believe that he could help bring a struggling Falcons pass rush to life.”
The Eagles might be happy to part ways with Huff and his huge salary — to the point they might trade him straight up for a late round draft pick.
Eagles Called Out For ‘Regrettable Mistake’ With Huff
Huff’s contract pays him approximately $17 million per season and landed on the list of Bleacher Report’s “Most Regrettable Mistakes” made by NFL teams in 2024 after Huff struggled with production and injuries.
Huff finished the regular season with 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble while missing 5 games due to wrist surgery, but returning to the active roster in Week 17.
“The Philadelphia Eagles may have buyer’s remorse regarding their three-year, $51.1 million pact with Bryce Huff,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote on December 30. “Last year, the defensive end recorded career highs in sacks (10.5) and pressures (33) with the New York Jets. He earned a massive pay raise but hasn’t elevated or even maintained his level of performance in Philadelphia. Huff opened the season as a starter in Vic Fangio’s defense, but he’s played in a limited role.”
Eagles Could Draft Edge Rusher in First Round
Because Huff had such minimal production, it’s not hard to see him being replaced by an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, where there should still be high quality late in the first round, where the Eagles will have either the No. 31 or No. 32 overall pick.
In 2024, there was a run on offensive players in the first round, with the first 14 picks on the offensive side of the ball. That means a player like Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer could be available late in the first round — Sawyer could be a plug-and-play edge rusher after leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship following the 2024 season.
