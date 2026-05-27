Eagles Trade Idea Sparked After Packers’ Josh Jacobs News

With the Green Bay Packers dealing with a potential major loss during the 2026 NFL season, that could open the door for a possible trade discussion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on multiple charges. The situation remains “active and an ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, Jacobs’ attorneys have “vehemently” denied the allegations. With the legal matter in the early stages, there’s no telling what the future holds for Jacobs as the legal process plays out. But if the Packers are in need of a temporary replacement, a hypothetical trade for the Eagles was tossed out.

Could The Eagles Turn Will Shipley Into An Additional Pick?

SleeperEagles proposed a hypothetical trade idea on social media.

In the scenario, the Eagles part ways with a 2027 seventh-round pick attached to the veteran running back, Will Shipley. In return, the Eagles would net a 2027 fifth-round pick from Green Bay.

With Josh Jacobs potentially facing NFL discipline after an alleged incident, the #Packers could call about Will Shipley. Projected Trade: 🏈 Packers receive: Will Shipley, 2027 7th-Round Pick🏈 Eagles receive: 2027 5th-Round Pick Who says no? https://t.co/CojsPGxQmc pic.twitter.com/lPcQqj7Obl — SleeperEagles (@SleeperEagles) May 27, 2026

The Eagles still possess their Round 5 draft pick for 2027. They already have an additional pick in the sixth round, which comes from the Packers.

Hard Sell For The Packers

Fans of both teams expressed how they find it difficult to imagine the Packers would be willing to part ways with a mid-round pick for Shipley.

Shipley remains a major question mark heading into his third NFL season. When he joined the Eagles, he was buried behind Saquon Barkley. That remains the case heading into year three, where Shipley is still fighting for his way up the depth chart.

As a rookie, Shipley took on 30 carries for 82 yards. He caught four passes for 35 yards. During the playoffs, he had four carries. His most impressive play to date remains a 57-yard rush against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. Shipley scored his first touchdown then.

In 2025, Shipley’s carries were cut in half. He had 14 attempts for 49 yards. In the receiving game, Shipley caught nine passes on 12 targets for 56 yards.

Coming out of Clemson in 2024 as a fourth-round pick for the Eagles, Shipley had plenty of local hype surrounding him. In three seasons at Clemson, Shipley rushed for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. He caught 85 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns.

Any back behind Barkley would struggle to stand out in Philadelphia at this time. But it’s evident that Shipley hasn’t run away with the opportunity to become Barkley’s primary backup, which would make it difficult for Green Bay to consider giving up a draft asset for Jacobs insurance.