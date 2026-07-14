Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Eagles Superstar to NFC Doormat

If the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t willing to pay him what he’s worth, maybe what NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter really needs is a fresh start.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Carter to the Arizona Cardinals for a package that brings edge rusher Josh Sweat back to the Eagles.

For the Eagles, there is still plenty of talent left on the defensive line, where the combination of former 1st-round pick Jordan Davis and up-and-comer Moro Ojomo should be able to handle duties.

In this deal, the Eagles likely get back a high draft pick as well — think something along the lines of a 2027 2nd-round pick.