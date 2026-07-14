Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Eagles Superstar to NFC Doormat

If the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t willing to pay him what he’s worth, maybe what NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter really needs is a fresh start.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Carter to the Arizona Cardinals for a package that brings edge rusher Josh Sweat back to the Eagles.
For the Eagles, there is still plenty of talent left on the defensive line, where the combination of former 1st-round pick Jordan Davis and up-and-comer Moro Ojomo should be able to handle duties.
In this deal, the Eagles likely get back a high draft pick as well — think something along the lines of a 2027 2nd-round pick.
“Here’s a blockbuster deal that could solve issues for both teams,” Moton wrote on July 14. ” … Philadelphia has a need on the edge with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr. likely to compete for snaps opposite Jonathan Greenard. Hunt has made strides, but he has been a rotational player for two years. The Eagles can upgrade their pass rush by bringing back Sweat, who played for the team between 2018 and 2024 … the 29-year-old edge-rusher has let it be known that he’s not happy in Arizona. The Cardinals can swap him and draft capital for Carter, who’s younger and can contribute to the pass rush on the interior of the defensive line.”
Eagles Already Turned Down Trade for Carter
Carter’s name has popped up in trade rumors for the last 2 years, including this offseason when the Eagles were trying to maneuver a deal to bring edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to Philadelphia from the Cleveland Browns.
According to multiple reports, the Eagles were in the mix to trade for Garrett, but balked at including Carter as part of the trade.
Garrett was eventually sent to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for 2-time Pro edge rusher Jared Verse and the Rams’ 2027 1st round pick, 2028 2nd round pick, and a conditional 2029 3rd round pick.
“Multiple reports have indicated that the Browns wanted defensive tackle Jalen Carter from the Eagles, but that the Eagles weren’t interested in that,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote.
Garrett was eventually sent to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for 2-time Pro edge rusher Jared Verse and the Rams’ 2027 1st round pick, 2028 2nd round pick, and a conditional 2029 3rd round pick.
“Multiple reports have indicated that the Browns wanted defensive tackle Jalen Carter from the Eagles, but that the Eagles weren’t interested in that,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote.
Cowboys Reportedly Wanted Jalen Carter in 2025
The biggest trade of the 2025 season also involved an elite edge rusher when the Dallas Cowboys sent NFL All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a pair of 1st round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Carter.
According to Parsons, Carter was initially part of that trade package.
Parsons eventually disclosed the Cowboys were willing to trade him to the Eagles before the season, but he pulled the plug on the deal when he realized the Eagles were going to have to give up Carter to get him.
“There was one person that I had to play with that if he was gone I did not want to be there — and that was Jalen Carter,” Parsons said in a Bleacher Report podcast conversation with former Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Eagles Superstar to NFC Doormat