‘Ridiculous’ Eagles Trade Pitch Lands 6-foot-5, 265-Pound Former 1st Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports, spent a good part of the offseason trying to pull off blockbuster trades for NFL All-Pro edge rushers — outside of the deal they pulled off for Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

That means, if there’s another deal out there to be had, the Eagles should probably go for it. And there might be after Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Daire Carragher put 6-foot-5, 265-pound Indianapolis Colts edge rusher and 2024 1st round pick Laiatu Latu on his list of high-profile trade candidates who could be available after the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a trade for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Much of Carragher’s thrust toward putting Latu on the list hinges on the Colts being the Colts — in other words, continuing to be bad.

“The idea of shipping away a recent first-round edge defender sounds ridiculous on the surface, particularly when that player has already shown the kind of flashes Latu has displayed early in his career,” Carragher wrote. “Then again, fellow 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse was similarly considered untouchable before becoming the selling point in the Garrett trade. Latu tallied an extra half-sack than Verse last year despite recording just 60% as many pressures. He finished the year as PFF’s highest-graded edge defender from the 2024 class, and led all defensive linemen with three interceptions … If a third consecutive losing season arrives without a clear long-term answer at quarterback, the franchise could be forced into a more aggressive rebuild.”

Price for Latu: Young Edge Rusher Plus Draft Pick

The Colts aren’t giving up Latu for nothing.

The Eagles might start with offering up a 2027 or 2028 3rd round pick plus 1 of their young, talented edge rushers in either Nolan Smith or Jalyx Hunt — preferably Smith if they can get the Colts to take the bait.

The word is out that the Eagles are open to sending Smith or Hunt elsewhere, as both were rumored to be part of trade packages to get Garrett away from the Browns.

Hunt seems like the edge rusher already on the roster with the most potential.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Hunt the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” in 2026 after he became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in 2025.

Eagles Made ‘Quiet’ $98 Million Trade for Greenard

It’s hard to call spending almost $100 million a “quiet” move, but that’s essentially what the Eagles did in trading for Greenard, a former Pro Bowler, and signing him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension in April.

The Eagles gave up a pair of 3rd-round picks for Greenard, then immediately signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

“With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote. “However, defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence landed first-round picks in deals, and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (briefly) netted the Raiders two first-rounders. Did the Vikings really do themselves any favors by waiting until late April to deal Greenard? They landed only a pair of third-round picks from the Eagles. One of those picks was the 98th selection in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the 2027 third-rounder landed anywhere before No. 90. Two late third-round picks isn’t a ton for a player as explosive as Greenard, who was still blowing by people on tape at less than 100 percent a year ago.”