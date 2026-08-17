Eagles Trade Prediction Sends Defensive Duo Packing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been constantly tinkering with their edge rushers over the last 2 years. There’s little sign that will change in the future.

ESPN’s Seth Walder predicts that not 1 but 2 edge rushers in the Eagles’ current rotation could be gone via trades in the next year.

“The Eagles will trade Jalyx Hunt or Nolan Smith Jr. ahead of the 2027 season,” Walder wrote on August 17. “They will be entering the final year of their deals and are the second- or third-best pass rusher on the Eagles, in some order, with Jonathan Greenard aboard. Trading either player could net Philadelphia draft capital going forward — and save some money if it’s Smith.”

The Eagles have made 2 major trades at edge rusher over the last year. They traded with the Miami Dolphins for Jaelan Phillips midway through the 2025 season, but he left in free agency for a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

In April, the Eagles traded with the Minnesota Vikings for Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard and signed him to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension.

Jalyx Hunt Predicted as Breakout Star for Eagles

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Hunt is on the verge of a breakout season in 2026.

Hunt, a 2024 3rd-round pick (No. 94 overall), won a Super Bowl as a rookie and became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season in 2025.

“Jalyx Hunt is a sleeper breakout candidate,” Moton wrote on July 21. “He’s not guaranteed a lead role on the edge. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings and exercised the fifth-year option in Nolan Smith Jr.’s rookie deal. However, both Greenard and Smith missed five games because of injuries last season. Also, Hunt has more upside than the former, who turned 29 in May, and showed more promise than the latter in the previous season. Comparing early numbers, Hunt has made more strides than Smith as a pass-rusher. He also forced a few turnovers last season, recording three interceptions. Between 2024 and 2025, Hunt saw his snap count on special teams drop from 56 to 23 percent. As an emerging edge-rusher, he could lead the Eagles in sacks for consecutive seasons.”

Smith Called Out Following Offseason Arrest

Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller called Smith out with the underachieving 2023 1st-round pick headed into his 4th NFL season.

“Three sacks last season are not acceptable for Smith, even though he did miss time with his triceps injury,” Miller wrote on June 19. “He simply got outplayed by Jalyx Hunt, and with Smith’s off-the-field issues, it’s not helping his case to stay on the team. The 2026 season is a massive one for him, as he has to produce more off the edge, or next offseason might bring questions about whether the Eagles should trade him.”

The Eagles, according to several reports, already tried to trade Smith to the Cleveland Browns as part of a trade package to land 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith found himself in hot water this offseason after he was arrested on May 15 for allegedly driving 135 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone in Georgia.

“Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account in May. “According to notes taken by a member of the sheriff’s office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.”