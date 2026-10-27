Eagles Urged to Trade RB Saquon Barkley to AFC Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles could be on the verge of a fire sale after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night — a fifth consecutive game in what’s starting to look like a lost season.

At the top of the list of players for whom other teams will come calling is running back Saquon Barkley, who has been nursing minor injuries all year but could be lethal for an offense given a few weeks to heal — and a better offensive line.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano named the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible trade destination for Barkley with the November 10 NFL trade deadline looming.

The Bengals are coming off a 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 in which they outscored their opponent 35-0 in the second half, and did it without any semblance of a rushing attack.

“After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals dominated the second half on the strength of Joe Burrow’s arm,” Graziano wrote. “The quarterback was 22-for-30 for 292 yards and four touchdown passes. When everyone is healthy, the Bengals’ passing offense is about as reliable a unit as there is in the league. The Bengals’ run game this season has been anything but. Cincinnati entered Sunday’s action ranked 27th in the league with 82.8 rush yards per game, and it ran for 73 yards on 20 carries Sunday. The Bengals are 4-2 and a half game behind that weird Pittsburgh/Cleveland first-place tie in the division, but the Bengals have not been able to run the ball at all, and they would love to find a way to balance the offense if they’re going to make the run they expect to make.”

Saquon Barkley Tops List of Eagles Trade Targets

Barkley topped Bleacher Report’s list of possible Eagles trade targets after the loss to the Cowboys.