Eagles Named Top Trade Suitor for Former 20-TD All-Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles signed running back A.J. Dillon this offseason, presumably to fill the RB2 role beside reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

But one analyst thinks the Eagles are candidates to add another bruising back to the mix via trade. Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie chose veteran RB Austin Ekeler as the Washington Commanders‘ top trade target, and he named the Eagles as a top trade partner.

“The Commanders are in a strange spot at running back,” Xie wrote on April 18. “Washington has a deep running back room after returning all four of its top RBs from 2024. However, all of them are on expiring contracts, leaving the future of the position uncertain. … There’s no coaching connection with the Eagles, but the Super Bowl champs lost Kenny Gainwell in free agency and A.J. Dillon doesn’t bring passing game value. Ekeler would be a more natural complement to Saquon Barkley on the rare snaps where he sits.”

Would trading for Ekeler be something the Eagles would consider or be able to pull off? Let’s discuss.

First, Some Background & Stats on Ekeler

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Ekeler has built a notable career marked by versatility and productivity.

Over eight seasons, mostly spent with the Chargers, Ekeler has established himself as one of the better pass-catching backs in the league. He’s amassed 4,722 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns on 1,067 carries, also hauling in 475 catches for 4,250 yards and 30 TDs. His standout season came in 2021, when he led the NFL in total TDs with 20, while netting 1,558 total yards of offense.

In 2024, Ekeler joined the Commanders on a two-year deal worth $8.43 million. During the regular season, he played 12 games, finishing with 77 carries for 367 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and four rushing scores. He also added 35 receptions for 366 yards and became a threat in another aspect of the game: on special teams. Ekeler returned 19 kickoffs for an average of 31.3 yards per return, which earned him second-team All-Pro honors as a returner.

Ekeler’s skill is and always has been characterized by his agility, vision and pass-catching ability, and his proficiency in open space has consistently given opposing defenses fits. He’s had some injury issues in recent years, but he’s still a definite playmaker.

Would an Austin Ekeler Trade Be Feasible for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Despite a dip in production in 2024, partly due to injuries and a shared backfield, Ekeler’s experience and versatility remain significant strengths. While the Eagles have Barkley and Dillon, Ekeler’s unique skill set as a pass-catching back could complement their existing running back rotation. His ability to serve as a reliable check-down option for quarterback Jalen Hurts could also add a new dimension to the Eagles’ passing attack, particularly in third-down situations.

Moreover, the Eagles’ offensive line, known for being one of the best in the NFL, could provide Ekeler with even more opportunities to exploit defensive gaps. There’s no guarantee heading to Philly would improve his rushing efficiency, but it sure couldn’t hurt.

The only questions are whether the Commanders would be willing to trade him within the division — that’s doubtful — and how much a trade like this would cost the Eagles. Considering his age and injury history, a Day 3 pick would likely do it.

If Washington was willing to listen — and that’s a big if — it might behoove Eagles GM Howie Roseman to pick up the phone and see if a deal is possible.