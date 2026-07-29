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Eagles Trade Target Gets Big News With Browns

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New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns stretches his jaw before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After NFL writers with a focus on the Philadelphia Eagles spent the offseason connecting the dots on a possible trade for the Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit, the AFC franchise made a surprising move.

Instead of cutting ties with Delpit, who is entering a contract year, the Browns offered an extension. That has been agreed to, giving Delpit another three seasons in Cleveland.

It appears that the Browns aren’t ready to move on, taking an Eagles safety target right off the market on the first day of training camp.

Grant Delpit Made Sense For Philly

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 12: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns and Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns warm-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

This offseason, the Eagles lost a critical member of their defense in Reed Blankenship. Although he was an undrafted prospect out of Middle Tennessee in 2022, Blankenship made the most out of his opportunity with the Eagles.

After starting just four games as a rookie, Blankenship became a full-time starter for the next three seasons. He left the Eagles for the Houston Texans in free agency after appearing in 56 games across four years.

Delpit, 27, has been in the NFL since 2020. Coming out of LSU, Delpit was a second-round selection for the Browns.

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 03: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a tackle for loss in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite missing his rookie season, Delpit still started half of his games in 2021. He racked up 66 tackles and one interception as a rookie.

In his sophomore effort, Delpit picked off four interceptions and racked up 72 tackles. That was his career-best year for both departments.

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 24: Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Last season, Delpit started all but one of the 17 games he played. The veteran safety produced 89 tackles, with four for a loss. He came up with one interception and deflected four passes.

The Eagles aren’t desperate for a safety at this time. August will be a good opportunity for the Eagles to find out if they’ll have to upgrade soon or not. At this point, you can cross Delpit off the list of targets.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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