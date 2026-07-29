Eagles Trade Target Gets Big News With Browns

After NFL writers with a focus on the Philadelphia Eagles spent the offseason connecting the dots on a possible trade for the Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit, the AFC franchise made a surprising move.

Instead of cutting ties with Delpit, who is entering a contract year, the Browns offered an extension. That has been agreed to, giving Delpit another three seasons in Cleveland.

It appears that the Browns aren’t ready to move on, taking an Eagles safety target right off the market on the first day of training camp.

Grant Delpit Made Sense For Philly

This offseason, the Eagles lost a critical member of their defense in Reed Blankenship. Although he was an undrafted prospect out of Middle Tennessee in 2022, Blankenship made the most out of his opportunity with the Eagles.

After starting just four games as a rookie, Blankenship became a full-time starter for the next three seasons. He left the Eagles for the Houston Texans in free agency after appearing in 56 games across four years.

Delpit, 27, has been in the NFL since 2020. Coming out of LSU, Delpit was a second-round selection for the Browns.

Despite missing his rookie season, Delpit still started half of his games in 2021. He racked up 66 tackles and one interception as a rookie.

In his sophomore effort, Delpit picked off four interceptions and racked up 72 tackles. That was his career-best year for both departments.

Last season, Delpit started all but one of the 17 games he played. The veteran safety produced 89 tackles, with four for a loss. He came up with one interception and deflected four passes.

The Eagles aren’t desperate for a safety at this time. August will be a good opportunity for the Eagles to find out if they’ll have to upgrade soon or not. At this point, you can cross Delpit off the list of targets.