Pair of Eagles Trades Applauded as NFL’s Best Offseason Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles set the tone for the 2026 season by trading disgruntled NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on June 1, choosing to send 1 of the league’s elite talents packing rather than permit him to continue to divide the locker room.

With the real-world benefit from the Brown trade still likely a ways off — a 2028 1st-round pick from the Patriots — there were 2 trades before his that could end up defining the season for the Eagles.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Philly’s trade with the Minnesota Vikings for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and the trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up 3 spots in the 1st round to draft wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall as 2 of the NFL’s best offseason moves.

For Greenard, it’s a case of a “battle-tested veteran” going to a playoff contender. With Lemon, it’s a case of drafting a rookie who will make a “significant immediate impact.”

“Once again, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman found a way to strengthen his team at the line of scrimmage,” Moton wrote. “He sent 2026 and 2027 third-rounders to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 seventh-round pick and Jonathan Greenard, who logged 12-plus sacks in 2023 and 2024. If he bounces back from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, the 29-year-old will lead the Eagles in sacks this year … his move up three spots for Makai Lemon makes sense, especially when few thought the USC product would be available at No. 20.”

Eagles Took Advantage of Vikings in Greenard Trade

After losing Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles made their move on Greenard and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension right after completing the trade.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called the Vikings letting Greenard walk out the door 1 of the NFL’s worst deals of the 2026 offseason.

“With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense,” Barnwell wrote. “However, defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence landed first-round picks in deals, and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (briefly) netted the Raiders two first-rounders. Did the Vikings really do themselves any favors by waiting until late April to deal Greenard? They landed only a pair of third-round picks from the Eagles. One of those picks was the 98th selection in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the 2027 third-rounder landed anywhere before No. 90. Two late third-round picks isn’t a ton for a player as explosive as Greenard, who was still blowing by people on tape at less than 100 percent a year ago.”

Bizarre Combine Behavior Hurt Lemon’s Draft Stock

Considering 2 wide receivers were taken in the Top 10, who many considered inferior to Lemon, he likely cost himself millions of dollars with his behavior in the pre-draft process, including a bizarre turn at the NFL scouting combine during interviews with media and team personnel.

“Seeing lots of talk today about Lemon bombing his interviews ….. it’s true,” Anthony Betts wrote on X. “I was told the other day he did. Even some people at the combine told me he was a turn-off. I know a few teams took him off the board. Does he fall? If he does, how far? One team told me ‘Great player, horrible attitude. What a disaster.’ ”