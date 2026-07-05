Eagles’ 17-Game Starter Headed Toward ‘Lucrative’ New Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been shy about dropping massive contracts on offensive linemen in recent years.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, 6-foot-6, 321-pound guard Tyler Steen could be the next man up, calling the 17-game starter the “Most Promising” building block on the roster.

“In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have earned a reputation as a team that drafts, develops, and fields excellent offensive linemen,” Knox wrote on July 5. “Third-year guard Tyler Steen serves as a great recent example. Drafted in the third round out of Alabama in 2023, Steen was largely a depth piece over his first two seasons. He took over for Mekhi Becton at right guard in 2025, and he quickly became a dependable piece of a line that was embattled by injuries. Steen started all 17 games for the Eagles this past season and played 96 percent of the offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus ranked him 17th overall and 11th in pass protection among all guards in 2025. Entering a contract year, Steen has a great opportunity to build on last season and earn that lucrative second contract.”

Philly Fans Love Steen After Massive Brawl

Steen wrote his name into Philadelphia pro sports lore with an incredible, wild, rollicking fight in a Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders.

Steen, 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, began throwing blows with 5-foot-10, 182-pound Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter and within seconds found himself fighting 8 Commanders all at once … and somehow holding his own.

“Tyler Steen decided to fight the entire Commanders defense by himself,” Barstool Philly wrote on X on Saturday, December 20. “EAGLES LEGEND.”

The NFL’s GameDay Accountability committee levied 2 separate fines against Steen totaling $16,870, although he avoided a suspension.

“Tyler Steen has been fined $8,435 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing and $8,435 for (throwing punch),” The Eagles Times wrote on X.

Four Commanders were fined for their roles in the fight with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw ($20,280), safety Will Harris ($11,593), safety Quan Martin ($11,572) and cornerback Mike Sainristil ($9,725) all feeling the pinch.

Steen was ejected from the game, as were Kinlaw and Martin, and the fight came after the Eagles converted what seemed like an unnecessary 2-point conversion.

“Tyler Steen got jumped by nearly 8 players,” Eagles reporter James Simone wrote on X. “Build him a statue.”

Commanders Irked by Eagles Running Up Score

The fight seemed to be sparked by the Eagles going for a 2-point conversion to go up 19 points instead of just kicking an extra point to go up by 18 points.

“We wanted to make sure we went up that way, just in case. That was what our math told us in that particular case,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told NFL.com. “It’s a division game. It’s always back-and-forth. … That’s the team we played in the NFC Championship Game last year. I know how badly they wanted to beat us. I know how badly we wanted to beat them. We’ve always got to keep our cool in moments like that. But that’s NFC East football. … They’ve got tough guys. We’ve got tough guys.”

“Tyler Steen decided to fight the entire Commanders defense by himself,” Barstool Philly wrote on X on Saturday, December 20. “EAGLES LEGEND.”