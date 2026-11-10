Eagles Urged to Target 2 Positions in 2027 Draft After Seismic Jordan Davis Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles might be six months away from the 2027 NFL Draft, but their Jordan Davis trade is certainly sparking conversations about what the team can do.

Philly traded Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. That means the Eagles will have two first-round picks to work with in each of the next two drafts.

This leaves the Eagles with plenty of options to target in the upcoming draft. They may have good options if they want to address two positional needs.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Focus on Two Positions in the 2027 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid gave his thoughts on what the Eagles should do in the draft. Reid has two positions he thinks they should target.

“Edge rusher and offensive tackle are two positions that will be high on the draft-day priority list for the Eagles. ESPN’s Football Power Index projects Philadelphia to pick at No. 4 (its own pick) and No. 30 (the newly acquired Jaguars pick) in Round 1. I have to assume the Eagles will look at one of the top edges with that first pick — South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart or Texas’ Colin Simmons — but if they wait until Jacksonville’s slot, Notre Dame’s Boubacar Traore, Alabama’s Yhonzae Pierre or Clemson’s Will Heldt could fit. Alternatively, if the Eagles go edge early, they can use that extra first-rounder on an offensive tackle such as Texas’ Trevor Goosby and Iowa’s Trevor Lauck.”

If the draft started after Week 9, the Eagles would hold the fifth overall pick and the 25th overall pick. That would leave some good options open for Philly to either make those selections or even move up in the draft.

What the Eagles Do After Jordan Davis Trade

In the same ESPN article, Eagles reporter Tim McManus shared his thoughts on the team after Davis’s trade. The move signals to McManus that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is ready to fix the roster, but not do a full rebuild.

“That they’ve stepped even further into retooling mode. General manager Howie Roseman is normally looking to add talent at this time of year for a team regularly in contention, but this has the makings of a lost season, and the Eagles are showing an openness to moving on from contributors if the value is right. They did so with center Cam Jurgens, acquiring a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection from the Baltimore Ravens for him and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Combine those moves with the A.J. Brown trade to the New England Patriots this offseason, and the Eagles now have two first-round picks in both the 2027 and 2028 drafts and a total of 10 picks in the first two rounds over the next three years.”

The Eagles will have plenty of picks to use to get the roster younger. Their real question is what they will do with them.