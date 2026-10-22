With the Philadelphia Eagles struggling to stay healthy and competitive so far this season, many wonder if they are creeping into seller territory ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

One name that continues to pop up is the star running back, Saquon Barkley.

At this point, Barkley has been linked to many running back-needy teams. Some of the most commonly mentioned are the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Pro Football Focus mentioned all three during the latest roundup of trade ideas, but Bradley Locker suggests the Vikings are the most logical landing spot.

Vikings Get Push To Pursue Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

“With Philadelphia owning only a 31% chance to make the playoffs, general manager Howie Roseman could easily elect to retool by netting picks for players like Barkley — although his $35 million in dead cap if traded is a big hurdle,” Locker wrote.

“Given that Jones and Mason will be free agents after 2026, the Vikings would be a better landing spot for Barkley than a team like the Seahawks or Broncos considering Minnesota has no long-term options at the position.”

The Eagles recently gave Barkley a two-year, $41.2 million extension. He is under contract through the 2028 NFL season.

While Barkley was a difference-maker in 2024, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, the situation has become complicated since.

Currently, the Eagles aren’t Super Bowl-caliber. They might still be alive in the playoff picture due to the fact that the entire NFC East is struggling, but the NFL knows the reality of the Eagles’ situation. They’ll want to take advantage of that with several players, and Barkley is a logical target for a team like the Vikings.

Saquon Barkley’s 2026 Season

Like everybody else in Philadelphia, Barkley is having an off year.

In Week 2, the veteran running back suffered a stinger against the Tennessee Titans. He managed to stay on the field in the following week, but went down with a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles have played two games since then, and Barkley hasn’t been a part of the action. Over four games, Barkley has taken on 36 carries for 182 yards and zero touchdowns.

It’s not a big sample size, but Barkley was averaging 5.1 yards per carry–a 1.0-yard improvement from last season–before he went down with a hamstring injury.

Since joining the Eagles, Barkley logged over 2,000 yards in 2024. He followed up that 13-touchdown campaign with 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s unclear what the Eagles plan to do with Barkley long-term, but there is a strong chance that teams like the Vikings could reach out.