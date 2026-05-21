Hall of Famer Sends Warning to Eagles Over AJ Brown Trade

If reports from top NFL insiders like Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler are to be believed, star wide receiver A.J. Brown has less than 10 days left as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Everyone expects Brown to be traded to the New England Patriots on or after June 1 when the Eagles’ dead-cap charge drops from $43.5 million to $16 million.

But if it were up to Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, that trade wouldn’t happen. In fact, Moon warned the Eagles that he wouldn’t part with a player as talented as Brown.

“I wouldn’t get rid of a guy like [A.J. Brown],” Moon stated during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams.”

“But I think Philadelphia because of what’s happened over the last couple of years with all the comments that have been made and the body language and some of that they probably think it’s the best thing for the football team just to kind of clear up all that drama. But this guy is a talent, and if you find a way to get him the football, he’s always shown he’s going to deliver.”

Just How Bad Are Things in the Eagles Locker Room?

Reports also indicate that there’s been mounting tension between Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the better part of a year now.

Brown was wildly outspoken last season about being unhappy with Philadelphia’s offense and the conservative play-calling that Hurts tended to favor, but Moon thinks Hurts and Brown should’ve had a heart-to-heart before things got as toxic as they did.

“It’s got to be pretty bad when you look at a guy who’s built like he is and has been as productive as he’s been,” Moon continued. “[As a quarterback] it’s all about us sitting down together and talking about it and airing everything out on what he expects from me, what I expect from him, and let’s see if we can work together.

“Now, if they can’t work together off that conversation, yeah maybe we need to move on but when I see a talent like that, I’m going to try and make every way possible work.”

Will Getting Rid of Brown Make the Eagles Better?

Philadelphia has put in work to prepare for Brown’s departure.

The team traded for Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, and traded up to draft USC’s Makai Lemon in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Though the Eagles added plenty of quantity, they still fall short on quality. There’s no replacing a player like Brown, who’s a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with six 1,000-yard seasons in seven years in the NFL.

But Moon does see a small silver lining for a post-Brown Eagles roster.

“They’re going to be better if their offensive line is better, if their offensive line is healthy,” Moon said. “Their strength is still running the football with Barkley and the tush push and all the other stuff that goes along with making them a physical beat on the line of scrimmage. Then the passing game comes after that.”