Ex-Eagles WR A.J. Brown Leaves Season Opener With Serious Injury

This is certainly not the way the New England Patriots wanted to start the season — with an injury to superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown went down with an injury early in the 3rd quarter of Wednesday night’s regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in his 1st game with the Patriots since a blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia Eagles on June 1 in exchange for a 2028 1st-round pick.

“And now AJ Brown is questionable to return due to an ankle injury and is being evaluated in the blue tent,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night.

“Patriots WR AJ Brown is questionable to return with an ankle injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Brown played for the Eagles from 2022 to 2025, where he was a 3-time NFL All-Pro, played in 2 Super Bowls — winning 1 — and had 4 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

“Patriots say AJ Brown is questionable to return tonight due to an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Brown had 3 receptions for 26 yards when he went out of the game.

Immediate Concern Over High Ankle Sprain

Early concerns — and a slowed-down look at the injury — were mostly centered on the possibility Brown may have suffered a high ankle sprain.

“AJ Brown concern for right high ankle eversion sprain,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account. “Hard to continue effectively.”

Brown was taken from the blue medical tent to the locker room following an initial series of tests — and was walking with a pronounced limp.

“Patriots WR AJ Brown is going to the locker room,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “He has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.”

A.J. Brown Forced Way Out of Philadelphia

Brown forced his way out of Philadelphia after several seasons of discontent — including the Super Bowl-winning season — over his role in the offense and a disintegrating relationship with starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

“Finally! The Eagles have agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots, who will send a 2028 1st-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick to Philadelphia,” Netflix and The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on June 1. “After months of speculation, it’s about to be official: A.J. Brown is a Patriot.”