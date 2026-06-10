Eagles Address DeVonta Smith’s Mandatory Minicamp Absence

Before we dive into full conspiracy theory mode, let’s start with the most important thing about DeVonta Smith missing the final day of mandatory minicamp — it was an excused absence.

It doesn’t erase the fact he wasn’t there, of course, but at least he told someone with the Philadelphia Eagles he wouldn’t be ahead of time.

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith won’t be at minicamp today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He was excused for a personal reason.”

Some were quick to point out the talent still had on the field without Smith there — possibly a good portend for the season.

“DeVonta Smith is excused, Makai is injured, and AJ is traded,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas Petersen wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Still, they are able to put out a 1st team offense with Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Mitchell. To me, that’s actually really assuring depth.”

New World for Eagles, DeVonta Smith in 2026

Smith’s absence is more noticeable because he’s now the WR1 for the Eagles after spending 4 seasons as the WR2 behind 3-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots on June 1.

“(Smith) is a number one wide receiver,” former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said after the trade. “He’s been waiting for that opportunity.”

In typical fashion, Smith has been markedly understated when it comes to what his new role might be.

“DeVonta Smith on being the unquestioned top WR if A.J. Brown is traded: ‘I got a job to do so I plan to go out there and do that,’ ” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account on May 2. “He offered no public thoughts on Brown’s status. ‘I just go out there and do my job,’ Smith said.”

DeVonta Smith ‘Most Overpaid’ Player on Roster

Smith signed a 3-year, $75 million contract extension before the 2024 season and could be in line for a massive raise if he shows he can step into Brown’s role as the WR1 for the Eagles — something that could boost his annual salary from approximately $25 million to something in the range of $35 million.

Before the 2025 season, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon called Smith the “Most Overpaid Player” on the Eagles’ roster.

“Smith is a very good player, but he’s a clear-cut No. 2 receiver who has averaged about 1,000 yards per season and never scored more than eight touchdowns in a campaign.” Gagnon wrote. “Yet his $25 million AAV makes him the 12th-highest-paid player at his position.”

Nicknamed “The Slim Reaper” or “Skinny Batman” because of his 6-foot, 170-pound frame, Smith won 2 national championships in 3 seasons at Alabama and became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

The Eagles drafted Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s helped his team to 5 consecutive postseason appearances and 2 Super Bowls.

With the Super Bowl win following the 2024 season, Smith also became just the 5th player in football history to win a college national championship, Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl.