Eagles Predicted to Sign ‘Bargain Bin’ Free Agent Wide Receiver

In his 2 seasons with the Washington Commanders, veteran wide receiver Noah Brown made approximately $3.9 million. It’s an amount you can argue paid for itself on 1 play.

Brown was on the receiving end of arguably the greatest ending to a regular-season game in NFL history when he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels as time expired to beat the Chicago Bears — otherwise known as the “Hail Maryland” play.

Now, Brown is looking for a new home, and Philly Special’s Anthony Dibonna predicts he could be a “bargain bin” signing for the Philadelphia Eagles as they retool their offense after trading away 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“While this would more so qualify as a sparkler instead of a full-blown firework, (general manager) Howie Roseman will certainly still be scouring the free agent market for any potential bargain bin signings,” DiBonna wrote. ” … Philadelphia also signed two former UFL players in wide receiver Eric Ezukanma and defensive back Shaun Wade. Therefore, I’d expect Roseman to continue to work through the free agent market and sign at least one more player ahead of training camp.”

Brown Was Disappointment for Commanders in 2025

Brown barely even played in 2025 — 4 games with just 10 receptions for 83 yards and no touchdowns — before his season mercifully came to an end when he was placed on season-ending injured reserve on December 16.

The Commanders announced the news on their official X account.

“Noah Brown back to IR for the Commanders,” 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen wrote on X. “Brown missed most of the season with knee and groin injuries. His return lasted just two games after he hadn’t played since Week 2. He played 10 snaps Sunday, catching one pass for 28 yards.”

The news about Brown’s season-ending trip to injured reserve came one day after he authored a cryptic Instagram post.

“Sometimes you can’t make sense of everything God throws at you in life,” Brown wrote on December 15. “You do the best you can in all the departments you can control and God still says ‘not yet’ … Its easy to get discouraged, angry, sad, mad, feel sorry for yourself … all of the emotions. And I do feel every single one of those emotions. But when I look at my life and all the times God showed up for me when I thought I was down and out, its impossible to sit in those emotions. No matter how long the storm IT WILL pass, and God’s glory will shine through me. BELIEVE THAT.”

Brown was on track for a career-best season in 2024 with 35 receptions for 453 yards and 1 touchdown through 11 games before a core injury sidelined him for the final 5 regular season games. He also missed 3 playoff games as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Despite missing all those games, the Commanders still wanted Brown back for 2025 and signed him to a 1-year, $3.25 million contract.

Brown’s Name Etched in NFL History With 1 Play

While Brown probably won’t ever play another game in the NFL, he’ll never have to pay for a drink or a meal in the D.C. area.

Brown was on the receiving end of one of the most incredible finishes in NFL regular season history against the Chicago Bears in 2024, when he caught a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels as time expired to give the Commanders an 18-15 victory at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The play — now known as Hail Maryland —eventually led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame displaying the gloves worn by Brown on the catch along with one of the end zone pylons signed by Brown and Daniels.