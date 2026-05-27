Former Eagles WR and Super Bowl Champion Retires After 7 Seasons

One of the members of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ last Super Bowl-winning team is retiring from the NFL after spending last season with a hated NFC East Division rival.

“Cowboys WR Parris Campbell is retiring from the NFL,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The former Ohio State standout was a 2nd-round pick by the Colts in 2019 and also spent time with the Giants and Eagles, winning a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.”

Campbell signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cowboys on January 6.

“The Cowboys placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list Tuesday,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “He spent most of his time on the practice squad last year, appearing in one game. He was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019. He had 123 catches for 1,117 yards and 6 TDs in his career.”

Campbell retires with approximately $10.6 million in career earnings. He came to the Eagles initially on a 1-year, $1.29 million free-agent contract but was released before the start of the regular season before spending the year bouncing between the practice squad and active roster — eventually winding up with the team for its playoff run and evne seeing the field in the 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Parris Campbell Won Titles in College and NFL

Campbell, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, won championships in college and in the pros.

He was a 3-time All-Big Ten pick at Ohio State from 2016 to 2018 and won a College Football Playoff National Championship with the Buckeyes as a freshman in 2015.

He saved his best performance for last at Ohio State, with career highs of 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2018.

He solidified his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.31 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Campbell would be a 2nd round pick, but overreached when he compared him to Percy Harvin.

“Blue-chip athlete with elite package of size, speed and fluidity as a big slot receiver,” Zierlein wrote in his 2019 pre-draft evaluation. “Campbell’s athletic attributes could create a coverage conundrum if his offensive coordinator puts him in a diversified role that allows him to attack vertically more often. Teams know he’s a gifted athlete, but he needs to add more polish as a route-runner to become a well-rounded target instead of a gadget slot. His upside is bolstered by his traits while his special teams ability and talent with the ball in his hands should level out any bust concerns.”

Eagles Will Have New-Look WR Room in 2026

There is no position outside of quarterback that will be under more scrutiny for the Eagles in 2026 than the wide receivers, where 3-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Brown appears on his way out — presumably via a trade — and veteran DeVonta Smith will step into the WR1 role for the 1st time in his career.

That’s not to say the Eagles are leaving Smith alone on an island. They traded up — with the Dallas Cowboys — in the 2026 NFL draft to select USC wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall.

Philadelphia also made a trade for another presumed starter at the position this offseason, sending a 2026 5th-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, then signing him to a 1-year, $12.5 million contract extension.