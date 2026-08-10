Eagles’ 1st Training Camp Fight Pits ‘Legend’ vs. Vanilla Gorilla

All of the training camp fights, to this point, from all 31 other NFL teams were forced to take a backseat to the 1st fight of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

In one corner, 6-foot-6, 321-pound starting offensive lineman Tyler Steen — 1 of the legendary brawlers in Philadelphia sports history.

In the other corner, 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive tackle Ty “Vanilla Gorilla” Robinson.

As any Eagles fan (and the Washington Commanders) will tell you, fighting Steen is not a smart move.

“First fight of training camp: Looked like Tyler Steen and Ty Robinson got into it after a rep,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Cam Jurgens in there as well. Had to be pulled apart from the ground.”

“Tyler Steen just mauled Ty Robinson into the ground for about a minute,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Monday. “This one’s been brewing. Took a while to peel off Steen.”

Tyler Steen Became Philly ‘Legend’ After 2025 Fight

Steen etched himself into Philadelphia pro sports lore with a wild, rollicking fight in a 2025 Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders.

Steen, 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, began throwing blows with 5-foot-10, 182-pound Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil with 4:28 left in the 4th quarter and within seconds found himself fighting 8 Commanders all at once … and somehow holding his own.

“Tyler Steen decided to fight the entire Commanders defense by himself,” Barstool Philly wrote on X on Saturday, December 20. “EAGLES LEGEND.”

Steen was ejected from the game, as were defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin for the Commanders.

“Tyler Steen got jumped by nearly 8 players,” Eagles reporter James Simone wrote on X. “Build him a statue.”

The NFL’s GameDay Accountability committee levied 2 separate fines against Steen totaling $16,870, although he avoided a suspension.

“Tyler Steen has been fined $8,435 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing and $8,435 for (throwing punch),” The Eagles Times wrote on X.

Four Commanders were fined for their roles in the fight with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw ($20,280), safety Will Harris ($11,593), safety Quan Martin ($11,572) and cornerback Mike Sainristil ($9,725) all feeling the pinch.

Many Eagles fans drew comparisons between Steen and one of the most famous moments in television history.

In Season 6, Episode 9 of HBO’s Game of Thrones — “Battle of the Bastards” — hero Jon Snow, standing alone on a battlefield, pulls out his sword, Longclaw, as 1 man against a charging army.

“Tyler Steen was Jon Snow in this moment!!!” Eagles fan Trillaaaadelphia wrote on X.

Steen Likely Headed Toward Massive Payday

The Eagles haven’t been shy about dropping massive contracts on offensive linemen in recent years.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Steen could be the next man up, calling the 17-game starter the “Most Promising” building block on the roster.