Eagles Pushed to Replace Jahan Dotson With 5-Time Pro Bowl WR

One question that has followed the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles around for the past several years — even before and after their recent Super Bowl run — is whether they’ll ever find a solid WR3.

Top wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith continue to anchor the group, but no one has put a stronghold on WR3. Philly added Jahan Dotson, acquired from the Washington Commanders in a rare intra-division trade last August, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Thus, another veteran addition at the position wouldn’t come as a surprise. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra has a suggestion: veteran wideout Amari Cooper.

“Howie Roseman deserves the ‘Dynasty Patriots Treatment,’ wherein every available free agent or trade target is linked to his Eagles. The two-time Super Bowl-winning GM isn’t shy about adding veteran depth — see Julio Jones, 2023 — and Philly’s drop-off behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is steep. Jahan Dotson, the team’s WR3, put up 216 yards last season,” Patra wrote on May 1, adding:

“As they did last year before the Dotson trade, the Eagles could let things shake out and see if any youngsters are ready to take on a bigger role. However, adding a veteran could make sense as we near the season. Philly offers Cooper a legit shot at chasing a ring in 2025.”

A Quick Look at Cooper’s Recent Stats

With Cooper entering free agency after a stint with the Buffalo Bills last year, the Eagles have an opportunity to bolster their receiving corps by signing him.

Drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Cooper was with them from 2015 to part of 2018. Midway through the 2018 season, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he played through the 2021 season and became a key part of their offense.

In 2022, Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he was named to the Pro Bowl for a fifth time in his career in 2023. Over his 10 seasons in the league, he has gone over the 1,000-yard mark seven times.

He had a bit of a down year in 2024, finishing with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games split between the Browns and Bills, Cooper is no longer a top-tier receiver, but his ability to stretch the field and create separation could provide the Eagles with a reliable option to complement their existing WRs.

Should Philadelphia Eagles Sign WR Amari Cooper in Free Agency?

If he’s not asking for too much money, he’d be worth a look for Philly. Cooper’s familiarity with various schemes coupled with his adaptability to different quarterback styles could facilitate a smooth integration into the Eagles’ offense.

While Cooper’s 2024 season was marred by injuries and a high number of dropped passes—12 in total, ranking him second in the league —these issues may be mitigated with proper medical support and more focused training. The Eagles’ coaching staff, led by head coach Nick Sirianni and WRs coach Aaron Moorehead, could definitely provide that.

Given his track record and the potential for a resurgence, signing Cooper could be a low-risk, high reward move for the Eagles as they look to finally find the perfect WR3.