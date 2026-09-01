Eagles Urged to Part Ways With 6-Foot-6 Veteran to Bring Back TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles kept four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster. All of them appear to have definitive roles in the position group.

But SI on Eagles’ Jeff Kerr argued the Eagles shouldn’t be done addressing the position. Kerr explained Tuesday the team should seriously consider re-signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

To do so, Kerr sees the Eagles parting ways with E.J. Jenkins.

“While Jenkins has been a player that has developed as a former college receiver and deserves the opportunity, Ertz can help the Eagles win right now,” wrote Kerr. “Even coming off an injury, the Eagles would have a TE2 that can catch passes and add another weapon to the offense.”

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Jenkins significantly improved as a blocker this summer. But he remains an unlikely source for any statistical output.

In his NFL career, Jenkins has posted one catch for seven yards in 10 games.

Ertz will turn 36 years old in November. But he still had 50 catches for 504 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Washington Commanders last season.