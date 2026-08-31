Zach Ertz Reunion Rumors Addressed By Eagles GM

The Philadelphia Eagles were recently linked to their former star tight end Zach Ertz.

Late last week, it was reported that Ertz would “love to” come back and play for the team he started his career with. On Monday, August 31, another report surfaced from the team’s perspective. According to PHLY’s EJ Smith, an Ertz reunion is on the table.

Howie Roseman Addresses The Zach Ertz Rumors

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the media following the preseason. He was asked about the burning Zach Ertz topic and didn’t hint at any reunions at this time.

“We love what we have going on in our tight end room. I would say we have talked to Zach over a period of time, obviously, rehabbing his ACL, the relationship is just like a lot of our former players who’ve been here,” Roseman told reporters.

“Like anything else, we wouldn’t get into any conversations about anything other than from a big picture perspective. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, and I have tremendous respect for him. We’re also excited about the tight ends that we have.”

Following the NFL Preseason, the Eagles kept four tight ends on the initial 53-man roster. Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, EJ Jenkins, and Eli Stowers all made the team. While the Eagles selected Stowers as a second-rounder, many expected him to win the backup spot. However, a quiet offseason showed the Eagles he may not be ready for a steady role.

Zach Ertz’s Experience

As Roseman stated, Ertz is one of the better tight ends the league has seen recently—that’s especially the case for the Eagles.

Since 2013, Ertz has appeared in 181 games. He caught 825 passes for 8,592 yards and 60 touchdowns. Ertz also has 11 playoff games under his belt. The veteran tight end came down with 54 catches for 536 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason. Ertz was a part of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory during the 2017 NFL season.

While Ertz wouldn’t rival Goedert as the Eagles’ starter at this stage of his career, coming off a torn ACL, he proved to still have value in 2025. Before going down, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns.