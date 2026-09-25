Zach Ertz Opens Up on Eagles Departure Before Week 3 Return vs. Bears

Veteran Zach Ertz has celebrated his return to the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The tight end is back with the team that drafted him about five years after the organization traded him away.

Since arriving back in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, Ertz has expressed what it means for him to be back. After all, he never really wanted to go when he departed the team at the trade deadline in 2021.

“I never wanted to leave in the first place,” Ertz admitted to reporters Thursday. “The opportunity finally arose that I could come back.

As he continued, Ertz also revealed he has tried to return to Philadelphia previously. The tight end finally got his wish.

“There’s been times I’ve asked in the past, and it didn’t come to fruition for whatever reason, but for me, it’s just a blessing to be back. If you told me when I got hurt that I’d be back here in nine and a half months practicing for the Philadelphia Eagles, you could have signed me up then.”

Zach Ertz’s Homecoming With the Philadelphia Eagles

Getty Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz told reporters this week he never wanted to leave the team that drafted him.

At the 2021 NFL trade deadline, the Eagles were ready to move on to Dallas Goedert as their primary tight end. So, the team dealt Ertz, who was also on an expiring contract at the time.

Ironically, Ertz is now returning to Philadelphia to replace Goedert, who suffered a sprained MCL during Week 2. Goedert remains on the active roster, but he could miss multiple games. Additionally, Eagles tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers are on injured reserve.

Ertz is back to provide Philadelphia’s depleted tight end room a boost.

The veteran tight end is back 11 catches shy of becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions.

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