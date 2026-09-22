How Zach Ertz Can Make Major Franchise History Upon Return to Philadelphia Eagles

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz returns to the Philadelphia Eagles with a major franchise milestone within reach.

The Eagles signed Ertz to their practice squad following the news that Dallas Goedert would be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury, and he could quickly be promoted to the active roster.

Zach Ertz Needs Just 11 Catches to Become Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Time Leader

Now that he’s back in Philadelphia, Ertz, who previously played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021, needs just 11 receptions to pass Harold Carmichael to become the franchise’s all-time leader in catches. Carmichael had 589 total receptions in an Eagles uniform. Ertz currently sits at 579.

Ertz also sits 179 yards from tying wide receiver Mike Quick for the fourth-most receiving yards in franchise history.

It remains to be seen how much on-field opportunity Ertz will really get upon his return to the Eagles, but if he does receive some legitimate burn, he could quickly move up the franchise history books in a couple of categories.

How Much Gas Does Zach Ertz Have Left in the Tank?

The biggest question about Ertz, 35, now that he’s back in Philly is how much gas he has left in the tank. After all, the guy has played 13 seasons in the league and has a lot of wear-and-tear on his body. Plus, he’s coming off of a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee that he suffered last December as a member of the Washington Commanders. It remains to be seen how he’ll respond to that major injury at this latter stage of his career.

But before the injury, he was still a productive player. Ertz started in 13 games for Washington last season and tallied 50 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He started in all 17 games for the Commanders the previous season and caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven TDs.

If he can bounce back from the ACL tear, Ertz could potentially provide Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts with another option in the passing game during Goedert’s absence.