Zach Ertz Speculation Grows As Eagles Make Notable Financial Move

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team converted $1.24 million of Nolan Smith’s salary into a signing bonus.

As a result, the Eagles created a little under $1 million in cap space for the 2026 NFL season. They also converted $12.5M of his 2027 5th-year option salary into an option bonus, opening up $10M of 2027 cap space, according to Spotrac.

Most will assume that the Eagles didn’t move around the money for future decisions. With the Eagles in win-now mode, they could be making room to sign an additional player before paying the Titans a visit. Will it be the Zach Ertz reunion that fans and insiders have been discussing?

NFL Fans Speculate The Eagles Are Getting Ready To Add Zach Ertz

“Zach or Mekhi signing? 👀” Pat Portilla on X said.

“The amount of Ertz talk from insiders last week should mean this is for him,” Thomas Mott assumes.

“I know a Zach Ertz signing when I see it,” Howie’s burner (not literally) said.

“The #Eagles have two open roster spots. I imagine Zach Ertz is going to fill one of those soon,” Louie DiBiase adds.

“Ertz for the love of god,” DayDreamah said.

Do The Eagles Need Zach Ertz?

Sunday’s action against the Washington Commanders was promising for the Eagles, especially from a tight end standpoint.

Dallas Goedert led the team in yards with four catches for 77 yards. He scored two touchdowns.

No matter what the Eagles do in free agency, Goedert will start at tight end. He continues to be a star-level contributor for the team.

But the Eagles need insurance in case of an injury, and the depth isn’t strong on paper. Johnny Mundt is better known for blocking, while EJ Jenkins is a special teams player. The rookie Eli Stowers not only turned in a disappointing summer, but he’s also on the IR for the time being.

Ertz just recovered from a major knee injury, which is notable, but he seems to be the obvious pickup candidate if the Eagles are shopping in free agency this week.