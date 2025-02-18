Eagles All-Pro LB Projected to Land $20 Million Contract in AFC East

If the New England Patriots are going to somehow find their way back to relevancy, it’s going to start with the 2025 offseason and the moves they make here.

The Patriots not only have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft — they also have a staggering $119.8 million in projected salary cap space. That’s the type of money you can build a new team with.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks part of that equation for the Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel will be making a move to sign Philadelphia Eagles free agent linebacker Zack Baun.

“Baun, who was a first-team All-Pro and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, has established himself as a do-everything defender,” Knox wrote on February 17. ” … The Patriots should also be interested, as new head coach Mike Vrabel searches for more foundational players to piece around second-year quarterback Drake Maye.”

Baun is one of the NFL’s great success stories in recent memory. He signed a 1-year, $1.6 million contract with the Eagles in March 2024 and switched positions from edge rusher to inside linebacker. Then, he became one of the NFL’s best at his position as the Eagles won their second Super Bowl in the last decade.

In a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, Baun had 7 tackles and 1 interception.

Baun’s Cinderella Story in Philadelphia

Baun became a full time starter for the first time in his career in Philadelphia, where he earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 interception and 5 forced fumbles on the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

“The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on January 29. “Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football … Philadelphia doesn’t typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal.”

Baun spent the first 4 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints and playing a different position.

“It makes me think there’s other players out there who might be out of position, might be playing in the wrong position and just need to move spots,” Baun told the NFL Network’s Stacey Dales after the NFC Championship Game on January 26. “And they need to just get that opportunity, to find that right fit.”

Eagles Had Chance to Re-Up Baun During Season

“(Baun) has significantly outplayed that deal and become one of Philadelphia’s centerpiece defenders,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote on November 25. “He has flashed while chasing down ball-carriers, rushing the quarterback and in coverage. The do-everything linebacker is likely to cash in with a significant contract should he reach the open market. The Eagles shouldn’t allow him to get there.”