Struggling AFC North Team Urged to Sign Philadelphia Eagles ‘Centerpiece’ LB

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

When linebacker Zack Baun signed a 1-year, $1.6 million free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, he did so with no guarantee of what his future might hold.

Baun would be switching positions from outside linebacker to inside linebacker, per the desires of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Baun would also be playing in an entirely new — and cold — environment after spending the first 4 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints in the weatherproof confines of the Caesar’s Superdome.

While the Eagles were taking a middling if negligible risk for that amount of money, it was Baun’s NFL career that was hanging in the balance. Just 9 months later, it’s a different world as Baun’s standout play has put his name among the NFL’s best at his position and turned into an attractive free agent option for 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks Baun should be a target for the struggling Cincinnati Bengals to help shore up a defense that has essentially tanked the season for a team that entered 2024 with Super Bowl hopes.