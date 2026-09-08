Steelers’ 2026 Running Back Plan Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the potential to do some special things on offense this season. Not only is legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers linking back up with longtime head coach Mike McCarthy for one more run, but the team has also made several key additions on offense this offseason. It traded for two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr., drafted rookie pass-catcher Germie Bernard in the second round, and signed multi-time 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle may be the most underrated addition on the team overall. Having previously eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing while playing for McCarthy in Dallas, he is set to form a nice 1-2 punch with veteran Jaylen Warren, who is coming off his best season as a pro in which he recorded over 1,200 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns. It was recently determined how Pittsburgh will proceed with utilizing each of these backs and how much they will utilize them.

Pittsburgh Steelers Will Use Both Running Backs Significantly

Here is what Steelers insider Mark Kaboly had to say on Monday about the Steelers’ plan to use multiple running backs:

“(Mike) McCarthy has routinely said that he wants four-down backs so he doesn’t have to tip off plays based on which running back is in the game at a certain time. Even though Dowdle has a history with McCarthy, Dowdle and Warren are very similar in play style, speed, and salary, so maybe it will be a true ‘hot hand’ kind of situation?”

This comes after Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio previously stated to the Pittsburgh media that both Warren and Dowdle will play key roles in the team’s offensive game plan. While plenty of NFL teams have one clear-cut starting running back with plenty of name recognition, other teams like to roll with multiple playmakers out of the backfield, which could potentially confuse opposing defenses. That is what the Steelers are hoping to do with both Warren and Dowdle.

Steelers Look to Have a Balanced Offense in 2026

The Steelers had a bumpy season on offense in former head coach Mike Tomlin’s final run in Pittsburgh. They finished 25th in total offense (305.6 YPG), 22nd in passing offense (202.4 YPG), 26th in rushing offense (103.3 YPG), and 14th in scoring offense (23.0 PPG). There would be games where they would look unbeatable on that side of the ball. After all, they did have at least 25 total points in 10 games. However, they also had four games where they scored less than 10 points. Rodgers was dealing with a fractured wrist and a makeshift receiver core, as well.

Under the leadership of McCarthy, who has a very strong track record of coaching offense, expect a much more productive offense in the Steel City in 2026. With a deeper wide receiver unit, a unique running back combo, and a hungry, legendary quarterback in his last go-around, don’t make the mistake of sleeping on the Steelers’ offense in 2026.