Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Statement After Signing Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the building. Rodgers signed his one-year contract, which can be worth up to $25 million, over the weekend. After a long offseason, it is on to OTAs for Rodgers and the team.

What should further excite Steelers fans is that Rodgers was one of the first players in the building before 7 a.m. on Monday, according to ESPN insider Brooke Pryor. The four-time MVP is all in. With Pittsburgh hopping on the practice field at 11 a.m., every piece is now in the fold, including their leader under center.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Get Aaron Rodgers Back

Here is what Pryor specifically posted to social media on Monday morning regarding Rodgers showing up to the team facility after signing his one-year deal with the team over the weekend:

“Aaron Rodgers is in the Steelers facility this morning. He was one of the first guys in the building before 7am, left for about 45 minutes with a staffer and returned around 7:45. Steelers will be on the practice field for their first OTA practice at 11am.”

Not only is Rodgers back with the team that he helped lead to the playoffs last season despite battling age and a fractured wrist, but he has reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy. The two were together in Green Bay for a total of 13 years (2006-2018). Rodgers was the starter for 11 of those seasons. In those 11 years, McCarthy and Rodgers led the Packers to eight consecutive playoff appearances, five NFC North titles, three NFC championship games, and a Super Bowl title.

In 2025, Rodgers recorded 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions for former head coach Mike Tomlin and Co. He posted a solid passer rating of 94.8 and completed over 65% of his passes. Without his consistent play and overall leadership, the Steelers likely don’t go on to win their first AFC North title in five years.

The Steelers Can Go Far in 2026

Even though it is McCarthy’s first year as head coach in the Steel City, he has the chance to lead this team to the playoffs and beyond in 2026. The roster is already better than it was. GM Omar Khan traded for two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle on offense earlier this offseason. Khan also selected Alabama receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Steelers’ offense already has DK Metcalf and Jaylen Warren in the fold. Now, it is even more stacked.

Defensively, the Steelers also signed veteran defenders in Super Bowl cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, and safety Jaquan Brisker. This group joins a host of All-Pro players in edge-rusher T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, linebacker Patrick Queen, and defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

After finishing in the bottom third of the league in total offense and total defense, Pittsburgh isn’t messing around. With the way the roster is structured, especially now that Rodgers is back in the fold, the Steelers can go further than the wildcard round this year.