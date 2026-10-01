Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Frustrating Stat From Steelers WRs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked like his vintage self Sunday in a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran found nine different pass-catchers in the game and the offense was humming.

Yet one game does not change the overall product put on the field by the Steelers offense through three games. One stat highlights how Rodgers has been dealing with a frustrating reality with those entrusted to catch his passes.

Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Frustrating Stat

Pro Football Focus shared a post on X detailing the quarterbacks with the most dropped passes from receivers this season. Rodgers is third on the list with six.

That total may not seem like a lot, but Rodgers is expecting his receivers to catch every pass thrown their way.

Roman Wilson had a drop in Week 3 that resulted in a Rodgers interception, even though the pass was right on target. DK Metcalf also has several drops thus far in what has been a rough start to his 2026 season.

Metcalf is playing on a four-year, $132 million deal and so far has 98 yards on 11 receptions in 2026. Those 11 receptions come on a whopping 24 targets, including several drops.

The veteran did have a touchdown in Cincinnati, his first on the year. However, this production is not what anyone expected when the season began. Wilson currently leads the team with 114 receiving yards, following by running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth, respectively, before Metcalf shows up in fourth.

Rodgers is hoping things get back on an expected track Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Metcalf in the Spotlight Thursday Night

The drops are not the only thing plaguing Metcalf so far in 2026. PFF shared another post, highlighting how the receiver leads all NFL receivers in penalties with four. Again, this is not a massive number, but is something to keep an eye on for the highly-paid wideout.

The Steelers offense will be going up against a Browns defense that held the Carolina Panthers to just 18 points in a surprising Week 3 win. Elite defensive back Denzel Ward will be looking to make sure Metcalf has another rough night in primetime.

The entire Pittsburgh offense will also be looking to prove that Sunday’s win was not a one-time thing. Warren finished with 127 rushing yards after a slow start and everyone was clicking en route to the win.

A win against Cleveland would also push the Steelers into first place in what appears to be a hotly-contested AFC North division.