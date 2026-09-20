Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Growing Alarm With D.K. Metcalf Drops in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense turned in a very poor performance against the New England Patriots in Week 2. The team hasn’t featured a great offense in several years now, with the common denominator being the revolving door behind center.

But in Week 2, Aaron Rodgers hardly seemed to be the biggest issue. The team’s $132 million wide receiver, though, — D.K. Metcalf — was.

Metcalf dropped two passes against the Patriots. His second one came on a key third-down attempt with the Steelers still within one score of the Patriots in the third quarter. But New England added a field goal shortly after Metcalf’s second drop and ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

New England knocked off Pittsburgh on Sunday 20-3.

Metcalf also experienced issues with drops in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. His struggles have held back the Steelers offense early in 2026. With that in mind, pundits and fans on social media have begun to strongly voice their frustration with Metcalf.

Rodgers, though, remains confident in his favorite target.

“I’m not worried about it. We’re going to get it sorted out,” Rodgers said of his connection with Metcalf. “We’ve been on the same page since I came back. I’ll talk with D.K. as I always do, and we’ll be fine.”

Metcalf caught four passes for 27 yards on nine targets versus the Patriots. He had just two catches and two yards deep into the second half.

Through two games this season, Metcalf has eight receptions for 67 yards.

Alarm Bells Going Off Around D.K. Metcalf

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf dropped two more passes Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez shadowed Metcalf for most of Week 2. Without fellow starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who missed Sunday’s game because of a foot injury, Metcalf often saw a safety shaded to his side as well.

But Metcalf is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. He’s supposed to be a difference maker in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Instead, Gonzalez blanketed him for a large part of the game. When Metcalf did get opportunities, he dropped two passes, as he also did in Week 2.

Frustration with the WR1 boiled over with Steelers analysts Sunday afternoon.

“DK Metcalf is on his way to 55 receiving yards or less in 12 of his last 13 games and has one touchdown in his last 11 games,” wrote 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree. “He is making $33 million. Might be one of the worst returns on investment in the league right now.”

“DK Metcalf on the season so far: 15 targets, 42 yards, 2.8 yards per target, 47.9 targeted passer rating,” wrote Fansided’s Tommy Jaggi. “Unreal how bad he’s been.”

“Yet another drop for DK Metcalf!!!!” Steelers Depot’s official X account wrote.

Metcalf’s first drop might not technically go down as a drop in the stat sheet because it was a low throw. But the Steelers acquired the wideout to make plays. Simply put, Metcalf isn’t making plays.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Remains Confident in Metcalf

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers responds to growing concerns around D.K. Metcalf’s struggles to begin the 2026 NFL season.

The situation often hasn’t been perfect for Metcalf in Pittsburgh. The team hasn’t supported him with the best receiving cast or a quarterback in his prime.

But under head coach Mike McCarthy, it’s pretty clear the Steelers want to throw the ball down field. They can’t do that effectively without a better Metcalf.

It’s no secret Metcalf has to be better quickly. Rodgers saying anything to the contrary is newsworthy, but the quarterback expressing confidence in Metcalf isn’t surprising. Rodgers needs a confident Metcalf for the receiver to make plays down the field to turn around the team’s dismal offensive start this season.