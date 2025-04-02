Steelers Put on Blast for Potentially High Drama Offense: ‘Worse Combination’

The relationship between former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith became a significant discussion point after the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh’s offensive chemistry could be an even bigger topic in 2025.

At least that’s what two anonymous NFL executives told The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

Those two executives were highly critical of the Steelers for the personalities the team is assembling on offense. The executives expect things to only be worse if the team signs quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Rodgers with Pickens and DK, if it’s not ‘Hard Knocks,’ it had better be,” an exec told Sando. “I can’t think of a worse combination for all this to play out.”

George Pickens will be entering his fourth season with the Steelers this fall. His first three campaigns have been filled with controversial moments.

Before the start of free agency, the Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf has committed 10 15-yard penalties since entering the NFL in 2019.

Behind center, the Steelers are pursuing Rodgers, who has the reputation of possessing a selfish personality.

Steelers Criticized for Aaron Rodgers-D.K. Metcalf Fit

Rodgers and Metcalf met for a throwing session at UCLA over the final weekend of March. The pair seemed to get along based on the social media updates from the session.

But the first NFL executive who spoke to Sando is not hopeful the two are the right fit for one another.

“In what world do you look at DK and go, ‘Let’s give that guy ($30 million) a year and trade a 2 for him?’” the exec asked according to Sando. “That struck me as, you are in on Brandon Aiyuk, you’ve been in on all these guys, you have not gotten them, and you finally found one. Maybe Tomlin brings out the best in him. I could see elements of why they like it.

“Pairing him with Rodgers seems odd.”

Ironically, pairing Metcalf with Wilson would have made a lot of sense. Wilson and Metcalf played together with the Seahawks for three seasons.

But the Steelers didn’t appear serious about bringing back Wilson after his first season with the team last year. Wilson joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal in NFL free agency.

Another NFL Executive Questions Metcalf Addition

The Steelers have been a hot bed for immature receivers over the last couple decades. But the organization has also proven to be a great developer of talent at the position.

For that reason, the second executive who spoke to Sando sounded like he was willing to give the Steelers the benefit of the doubt with the Metcalf addition. However, he was still critical of the move.

“Any time Pittsburgh brings in a receiver, I’m tending to say, ‘OK, they have gotten it right more times than not, so they probably know something I do not know,’” a second executive told Sando. “But I question the mix. Are we seeing the first signs of Pittsburgh panic?”

For what it’s worth, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likes the possibility of Rodgers throwing passes to Metcalf. On the latest episode of his podcast, Roethlisberger argued Rodgers still has his brain and arm, which make him a match for a playmaker such as Metcalf.

How their personalities mesh together in the same locker room along with Pickens, Smith and Mike Tomlin, though, is another question.