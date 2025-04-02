Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Put on Blast for Potentially High Drama Offense: ‘Worse Combination’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers
Getty
Two NFL executives were critical of head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the personalities the team is assembling on offense.

The relationship between former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith became a significant discussion point after the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh’s offensive chemistry could be an even bigger topic in 2025.

At least that’s what two anonymous NFL executives told The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

Those two executives were highly critical of the Steelers for the personalities the team is assembling on offense. The executives expect things to only be worse if the team signs quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Rodgers with Pickens and DK, if it’s not ‘Hard Knocks,’ it had better be,” an exec told Sando. “I can’t think of a worse combination for all this to play out.”

George Pickens will be entering his fourth season with the Steelers this fall. His first three campaigns have been filled with controversial moments.

Before the start of free agency, the Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf has committed 10 15-yard penalties since entering the NFL in 2019.

Behind center, the Steelers are pursuing Rodgers, who has the reputation of possessing a selfish personality.

Steelers Criticized for Aaron Rodgers-D.K. Metcalf Fit

Rodgers and Metcalf met for a throwing session at UCLA over the final weekend of March. The pair seemed to get along based on the social media updates from the session.

But the first NFL executive who spoke to Sando is not hopeful the two are the right fit for one another.

“In what world do you look at DK and go, ‘Let’s give that guy ($30 million) a year and trade a 2 for him?’” the exec asked according to Sando. “That struck me as, you are in on Brandon Aiyuk, you’ve been in on all these guys, you have not gotten them, and you finally found one. Maybe Tomlin brings out the best in him. I could see elements of why they like it.

“Pairing him with Rodgers seems odd.”

Ironically, pairing Metcalf with Wilson would have made a lot of sense. Wilson and Metcalf played together with the Seahawks for three seasons.

But the Steelers didn’t appear serious about bringing back Wilson after his first season with the team last year. Wilson joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal in NFL free agency.

Another NFL Executive Questions Metcalf Addition

The Steelers have been a hot bed for immature receivers over the last couple decades. But the organization has also proven to be a great developer of talent at the position.

For that reason, the second executive who spoke to Sando sounded like he was willing to give the Steelers the benefit of the doubt with the Metcalf addition. However, he was still critical of the move.

“Any time Pittsburgh brings in a receiver, I’m tending to say, ‘OK, they have gotten it right more times than not, so they probably know something I do not know,’” a second executive told Sando. “But I question the mix. Are we seeing the first signs of Pittsburgh panic?”

For what it’s worth, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likes the possibility of Rodgers throwing passes to Metcalf. On the latest episode of his podcast, Roethlisberger argued Rodgers still has his brain and arm, which make him a match for a playmaker such as Metcalf.

How their personalities mesh together in the same locker room along with Pickens, Smith and Mike Tomlin, though, is another question.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Esezi Otomewo's headshot E. Otomewo
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Put on Blast for Potentially High Drama Offense: ‘Worse Combination’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x