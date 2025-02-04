Steelers Insider Reveals New Detail in Russell Wilson-Arthur Smith Clash

Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported there was friction between quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith at the end of the 2024 regular season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac offered more details on the subject on Feb. 4.

Dulac reported issues between Smith and Wilson began when the offensive coordinator wanted Wilson to stop changing plays at the line of scrimmage. Instead, Smith demanded Wilson run the play that he called.

“According to several sources, Smith did not want Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, like he did in Cincinnati, and deviating from the game plan,” Dulac wrote. “Wilson’s desire to attack with the pass and throw down the field clashed with Smith’s run-first mentality, causing philosophical friction between the two.”

In the first matchup with the Bengals, the Steelers attempted 38 passes versus 26 runs. Wilson experienced his best game of the season, completing 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers won the game 44-38.

But in the rematch, which took place about a month later, the Steelers had 31 passes versus 23 runs. Wilson was 17-of-31 for 148 passing yards with one touchdown while the Steelers ground game averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.

Cincinnati won the matchup 19-17.

Philosophical Friction Between Russell Wilson, Arthur Smith: Report

The Steelers offense peaked in Week 13 versus the Bengals. Not only did they score a season-high 44 points, but a lot of different things were working.

Five different Steelers pass catchers had at least 43 receiving yards. George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth all had receiving touchdowns.

On the ground, Najee Harris had a game-high 75 rushing yards with a score.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora credited a large amount of the team’s offenseive success to beaking a tendency.

“Something really smart Steelers did versus Bengals,” Kozora tweeted on Dec. 3. “Cincinnati likes playing 5 DL front on 1st down. Pittsburgh’s run into that & failed in the past.

“Sunday? Bengals showed this front six times. Steelers threw five times for 74 yards and 4 1st downs.

“Great adjustment.”

But the Steelers didn’t use that same adjustment in Week 18. On their first six first downs of the rematch, the Steelers ran the ball five times.

How Smith’s Influence Could Determine Wilson’s NFL Future

Smith’s run-first mentality served the Steelers well in his first season as offensive coordinator. But Steelers Nation isn’t likely to be pleased with hearing he may have prevented Wilson and the offense from being more aggressive during the team’s five-game losing streak.

The Steelers offense failed to score more than 17 points in any of their final five games, including the playoffs. It was the first time Pittsburgh accomplished that dubious feat since 1969.

Smith interview for a couple head coaching opportunities, but he didn’t land either job. So, he is expected to return for the Steelers.

Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent in March. It will be interesting to see if the difference in philosophy with Smith leads to the quarterback seeking other opportunities in free agency.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, though, early this offseason. Wilson has repeatedly told the media that he wants to return to Pittsburgh in 2025. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 22, Wilson spoke positively about Smith.

“I like Arthur [Smith]. I think everybody trusts him,” Wilson said. “Anytime you lose the game or two or whatever goes on, people always try to tear things down.

“I think, obviously, he’s been a head coach, and we love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better.”