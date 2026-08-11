Aaron Rodgers Gets Honest on Steelers Rookie WR Germie Bernard

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was pretty complimentary of rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard when he received questions about him Tuesday. Rodgers, though, was also pretty blunt.

Bernard has the traits to be a star. But he’s got a long way to go to contribute this season.

That was essentially the message from Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers says Germie Bernard has a ‘bright future’ and is a great kid’ but he’s got to learn the offense inside and out,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor from Rodgers’ press conference.

“Rodgers says Germie Bernard is a ‘great kid,’ but he is looking to see Bernard continue to completely grasp the playbook and play as fast as possible,” wrote Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh.

“He’s so sudden,” said Rodgers of Bernard, via Farabaugh. “He’s got phenomenal hands.

“We just need him to be super confident and play as fast as he can.”

Bernard posted 862 receiving yards on 64 catches with seven touchdowns at Alabama last season. Over his four-year college career, he averaged 14.2 yards per reception.

The Steelers traded up to select Bernard at No. 47 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie is competing for the WR3 role in the Pittsburgh offense this fall.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Asks for More From Germie Bernard

It’s not overly shocking for Rodgers to offer that sentiment on Bernard. The veteran quarterback is extremely meticulous with details, and he expects the same from his receivers.

That’s made it difficult for young wideouts to gel with Rodgers immediately over the years. But when it finally clicks, everyone is better for it.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the team isn’t counting on an unproven receiver to be a starter this fall. That was the case each of the past two years, including 2025 with Rodgers behind center.

This fall, veterans D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will start for the Steelers. The team is also developing quality depth beside Bernard at training camp.

That’s not to say Bernard won’t be a significant part of the Steelers offense. He will just have to prove he’s ready before he becomes that.

Rodgers made pretty clear, whether this season or some time in the future, Bernard is going to be a star.

Rodgers Offers Praise for Steelers WR Roman Wilson

The Steelers quarterback has spoken highly of 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson during camp. That has been noteworthy because Wilson has struggled to carve out a role despite opportunities in his first two NFL seasons.

On Tuesday, Rodgers offered more praise for Wilson.

“He’s making plays. He’s confident,” said Rodgers. “The personality starts to come out. He’s joking around more with you in the locker room.

“I just love that. I love to see guys really come into their own.”

At the start of camp, Wilson and Bernard were set to compete for the WR3 job. Based on Rodgers’ assessments, Wilson appears to be in the lead.

It will be interesting to see if the preseason changes anything. The Steelers brass has spoken highly of Wilson in the past only for him to come up small during games.

But it does appear that things might be different for Wilson this fall. The Steelers offense could reach another level with Pittman as the WR2 and Wilson solidifying the slot.

In that scenario, Bernard can come along at his own pace and could initially be put in situations with greater chance of success.