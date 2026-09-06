Aaron Rodgers Confirms Farewell Season With Post-Retirement Plans

Aaron Rodgers is entering what he has previously claimed is his farewell NFL season. Though any professional sports fan knows it’s never easy for star athletes to say goodbye.

Rodgers will turn 43 years old in December and could probably push it another year if he wanted to. Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback seemed to indirectly confirm his retirement plans in a recent interview.

Aaron Rodgers Shares First Goal Following Retirement

The quarterback appeared on “Mad Dog Sports Radio” and had an interview with Adam Schein, who asked Rodgers what he wants to be doing at this time next year.

“I’m hopefully gonna be supporting my pregnant wife, because we’re gonna start a family,” Rodgers said. “And I am not gonna be making a lot of appearances or statements, and I’m looking forward to a life of quiet after 23 years in the pros and three in college.”

The big news there is Rodgers telling the world he and his wife are planning to start a family after the season concludes. Her identity is shrouded in secrecy, which seems to work well for the couple and goes along with Rodgers saying he won’t be making appearances or statements one his career is over.

This is a noble plan and seems to point toward absolutely zero chance of him sticking around beyond this season.

2026 Outlook for Rodgers & Steelers

The Steelers are officially entering the post-Mike Tomlin era as Rodgers gets to reconnect with his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. This is a fascinating situation as McCarthy is 62 years old himself, but seems refreshed after some time away from the game. Getting to coach his childhood team will help his energy as well.

He shows up as Rodgers is set to leave, but this will not be a traditional farewell tour. Rodgers is not a long-term, beloved member of the Steelers. That means fans and the organization will solely be focused on continuing the winning ways that were automatic under Tomlin.

One ESPN analyst projects the Steelers at 8.6 wins, which seems about right given the talent on this roster. Getting to nine or 10 wins should mean a Wild Card berth for the Steelers. The team has not had a losing season since way back in 2003.

Another focus this season will be on developing the young quarterbacks behind Rodgers in Will Howard and Drew Allar. The fact Rodgers seems set on retiring means he no longer has to keep any sort of competitive edge against his backups. He can serve as a willing mentor, preparing them for their own quarterback battle in 2027.

Such a task should prepare Rodgers well for his future life as a dad.