Steelers Still Have Potential Alternative to Signing Aaron Rodgers: Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly still have signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the top of their offseason priority list. With the NFL Draft now past, Pittsburgh’s other quarterback possibilities are dwindling. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said one alternative to Rodgers still exists for the team — Kirk Cousins.

Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Monday that the Steelers are not only still a possible trade destination for Cousins but that it’s the only potential landing spot remaining on the table for the Atlanta Falcons signal-caller.

“If Aaron Rodgers does not go to Pittsburgh, I think that would be a possibility [for Cousins]. But it feels to me like the other possibilities kind of don’t exist [anymore],” said Rapoport.

“People talked about the Vikings, ok, well they traded for Sam Howell. People talked about maybe the Browns. Ok, well they drafted a second quarterback in Shedeur Sanders.”

In addition to Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns also selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers drafted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard. But as a sixth-round choice, he is considered a developmental prospect.

Pittsburgh’s other quarterbacks currently on the roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Steelers’ Art Rooney II Says Aaron Rodgers Decision Coming Soon

The big question entering the 2025 NFL Draft was whether the Steelers would select Sanders at No. 21 overall during the first round. After they didn’t, it became rather clear that quarterback wasn’t going to be a position the team addressed early in the draft.

Ahead of the second round, Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Steelers Nation Radio that if they did draft a quarterback, it wouldn’t be someone seriously contending to start in 2025.

During the same radio appearance, Rooney also continued to express confidence that Rodgers would join the Steelers.

“We’re still kind of getting the same signals we’ve been getting recently that he does want to come here,” Rooney said. “I do think we may get word soon.”

NFL insiders and pundits have reported for weeks that the signs indicate that Rodgers will join with the Steelers.

If the 41-year-old quarterback is going to play in 2025, the Steelers are the best bet now simply because every other team has the top two spots on its quarterback depth chart filled.

Similar to the Cousins situation, the Minnesota Vikings were a potential destination for Rodgers. Minnesota trading for Sam Howell, though, eliminates the Vikings as a place for either Rodgers or Cousins.

Rodgers told McAfee on April 17 that he is unsigned because someone in his inner circle is dealing with a personal issue. Rodgers said that has been his priority this offseason and that he’s been “upfront” with the Steelers about his situation.

Could Steelers Acquire QB Kirk Cousins?

Many pundits, including NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., criticized the Steelers not addressing quarterback before the sixth round. As the roster stands now, the Steelers have, at best, only an average starting quarterback.

Other than Rudolph, the team doesn’t have a lot of experience behind center either.

So, it would make sense that Cousins is a backup plan to Rodgers for Pittsburgh. Similar to Rodgers, Cousins is a short-term veteran option that the Steelers wouldn’t have to keep past 2025.

Cousins is signed through the 2027 season, but his dead cap hit greatly diminishes after this upcoming season. The Steelers could be on the hook for even less of the deal through the trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that the Falcons are seeking a Cousins trade where the acquiring team takes $20 million of the quarterback’s $27.5 million salary for 2025. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told the media that report was inaccurate, but he suggested the figure amount was the incorrect aspect of the report.

It’s rather clear the Falcons want to dump Cousins with his salary or just simply keep him as an expensive backup. That makes a trade to the Steelers, who have been very frugal with quarterback spending the last couple years, complicated.

But with no other potential trade destinations for Cousins, perhaps the Falcons drop their asking price. Just as the Falcons are trying to create leverage with the notion that they are willing to keep Cousins as a backup, the Steelers could create leverage with the idea that they are comfortable with Rudolph starting if Rodgers doesn’t sign.

A Cousins trade to Pittsburgh is far from guaranteed. But as Rapoport suggested, it’s well within the realm of possibility.